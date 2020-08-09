You have permission to edit this article.
School lunch menus for Aug. 10-14
School lunch menus for Aug. 10-14

  • Updated
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Aug. 10

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, onion rings, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Beef & noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Friday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: No School.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, green beans, apples, fruitable juice plus, milk

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, baby carrots, applesauce, romaine lettuce, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or deli ham sandwich, green beans, smile fries, fruit juice, milk.

Friday: Fiestada, corn, mixed vegetables, apples, milk.

Logan View Public SchoolsBreakfast; Lunch

Monday: No School

Tuesday: No School

Wednesday: No School

Thursday: Cinnabun; Corn dogs, tri tators, variety of fruits and vegetables, milk.

Friday: Cooks Choice; Cornbread muffins, Mac N Cheese, variety of fruits and vegetables, milk.

