 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School lunch menus for Aug. 9-13
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

School lunch menus for Aug. 9-13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 9.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken alfredo, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Beef fiestada, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, green beans, apple, fruitable juice plus, milk.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, baby carrots, applesauce, romaine lettuce, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, oven fries, carrots, diced pears, rice krispy treat, milk.

Friday: Fiestada, corn, mixed vegetables, apple, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Thursday: Egg sausage tornado; corn dogs, chips.

Friday: Donuts; fiestadas.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; corn dog, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Friday: Cereal/toast; quesadilla, chips and salsa, lettuce, pineapple.

— Tribune staff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News