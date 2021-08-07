School lunch menus for Aug. 9-13

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 9.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Beef fiestada, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, green beans, apple, fruitable juice plus, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, baby carrots, applesauce, romaine lettuce, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, oven fries, carrots, diced pears, rice krispy treat, milk.
Friday: Fiestada, corn, mixed vegetables, apple, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
Thursday: Egg sausage tornado; corn dogs, chips.
Friday: Donuts; fiestadas.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; corn dog, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Friday: Cereal/toast; quesadilla, chips and salsa, lettuce, pineapple.
— Tribune staff
