Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Dec. 2

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: French dip, au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cups, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets or pulled pork sandwich, broccoli, veggie beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Beef pizza or chicken and waffles, corn, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, ice cream sandwich, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty or deli turkey and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun or burrito with cheese sauce, smile fries, juice, carrots, milk.

Friday: Fiestada or crispito with sauce and rice, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, diced pears, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Breaded pork patty.

Tuesday: Hot roast beef sandwich.

Wednesday: Chicken drumstick.

Thursday: Bake penne.

Friday: Orange chicken.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll, broccoli.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, corn bread, cooked carrots.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans.

Thursday: Taco salads, breadstick, fiesta beans.

Friday: Deep dish pizza, bar/cake.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Corn dogs, potato smiles, baked beans, milk.

Tuesday: Turkey bacon cheese croissant sandwich, french fries, green beans, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, milk.

Thursday: Quesadillas, long john, carrots, milk.

Friday: French dip sandwich, tri tater, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Chicken strips, curly fries, green beans, peaches.

Tuesday: Hamburgers, baked beans, chips, pears.

Wednesday: Shephard’s pie, peas, dinner rolls, apricots.

Thursday: Chicken bacon ranch pizza, breadstick, lettuce, pineapple.

Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich, french fries, corn, tropical fruit.

