Lunch menus for the week of Dec. 2
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: French dip, au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cups, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets or pulled pork sandwich, broccoli, veggie beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Beef pizza or chicken and waffles, corn, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, ice cream sandwich, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty or deli turkey and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun or burrito with cheese sauce, smile fries, juice, carrots, milk.
Friday: Fiestada or crispito with sauce and rice, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, diced pears, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Breaded pork patty.
Tuesday: Hot roast beef sandwich.
Wednesday: Chicken drumstick.
Thursday: Bake penne.
Friday: Orange chicken.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll, broccoli.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, corn bread, cooked carrots.
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans.
Thursday: Taco salads, breadstick, fiesta beans.
Friday: Deep dish pizza, bar/cake.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Corn dogs, potato smiles, baked beans, milk.
Tuesday: Turkey bacon cheese croissant sandwich, french fries, green beans, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, milk.
Thursday: Quesadillas, long john, carrots, milk.
Friday: French dip sandwich, tri tater, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Chicken strips, curly fries, green beans, peaches.
Tuesday: Hamburgers, baked beans, chips, pears.
Wednesday: Shephard’s pie, peas, dinner rolls, apricots.
Thursday: Chicken bacon ranch pizza, breadstick, lettuce, pineapple.
Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich, french fries, corn, tropical fruit.