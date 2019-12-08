Lunch menus for the week of Dec. 9
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic bread, smokies, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Potato ole, spanish rice, vegetable, fruit, cookie, milk.
Thursday: Ham and augratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Friday: Breaded beef patty, baked potato, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Mini corn dogs or pizza sticks with sauce, mixed vegetables, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Yogurt, string cheese and crescent roll or toasted cheese sandwich, corn, apple juice, peas, cookie, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty or deli turkey and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, broccoli, applesauce, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or taco puff, seasoned fries, baby carrots, apples, milk.
Friday: Chicken nuggets or garlic french bread, carrots, peaches, baked beans, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Fiestada pizza.
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets.
Thursday: Pancakes and sausage.
Friday: Mini corn dogs.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, peas.
Tuesday: Chipotle rice bowl or fajita, fiesta beans, breadstick.
Wednesday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon rolls.
Thursday: Quesadillas, fiesta beans, bar/cake.
Friday: Sub sandwiches, chips, cookie.
You have free articles remaining.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Chili dog or hot dog, baked beans, tri tater, peaches, Rice Krispie treat.
Tuesday: Ham patty sandwich, green beans, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Turkey sub sandwich, Doritos, orange slices, sugar cookie.
Thursday: Chili, grilled cheese, carrots and celery, apples.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cranberries, tea roll.
North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Hot dog or polish dog on a bun, green beans.
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pork patty or chicken patty on a bun, baked beans, oven fries.
Thursday: Crispito with cheese sauce, refried bean dip, dinner roll.
Friday: Creamed chicken over mashed potatoes, green beans.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, milk.
Tuesday: Italian dunkers, tater tots, green beans, milk.
Wednesday: Taco in a bag, sweet rice, lettuce, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, coleslaw, sidewinder fries, milk.
Friday: Turkey bacon cheese sandwich, fries, baked beans, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Nachos, refried beans, lettuce, tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Beef gravy over biscuits, peas, pears, cookie.
Thursday: Barbecue rib sandwich, french fries, corn, pineapple.
Friday: Chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans, peaches.