Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Dec. 16

Archbishop Bergan

Catholic SchoolsMonday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Mini waffles and sausage or pepperoni pizza, fruitable juice plus, applesauce, mixed vegetables, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun or crispito with sauce and rice, smile fries, green beans, diced peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Cheese pizza or pulled pork sandwich, carrots, corn, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Deli turkey sandwich or local school menu, vegetable, peas, diced pears, milk.

Friday: No school.

Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Chili, corn, peaches, cinnamon roll, fruit/vegetable bar.

Tuesday: Chicken nachos, green beans, Mexicali rice, pineapple, fruit/vegetable bar.

Wednesday: Polish dog on a bun, french fries, pears, harvest cheddar sun chips, fruit/vegetable bar.

Thursday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, applesauce or strawberries, bread, fruit/vegetable bar.

Friday: No lunch served.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Cheeseburger and fries.

Tuesday: Taco Tuesday.

Wednesday: Wildcat Bowl.

Thursday: Chili or chicken noodle soup and cinnamon roll.

Friday: Pizza.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Fiestadas.

Tuesday: Corn dogs and hashbrowns.

Wednesday: Christmas dinner.

Thursday: Cook’s choice.

Friday: Sack lunch.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Hamburger, french fries, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Walking taco, green beans, peaches, cinnamon roll.

Thursday: Spaghetti, lettuce salad, pineapple, breadstick.

Friday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberries, tea roll.

North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Fish or pork patty and macaroni and cheese, green beans, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Orange chicken or teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry, vegetables, fortune cookie.

Thursday: Breakfast for lunch.

Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans, chips.

Oakland-Craig

Public SchoolsMonday: Crispito, curly fries, broccoli, milk.

Tuesday: Pizza, breadstick, lettuce salad, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken fajitas, corn, Jell-O, lettuce, tomato, milk.

Thursday: Rotini with meat or cheese, sauce, garlic bread, peas, milk.

Friday: Popcorn chicken, tri tater, corn, milk.

Scribner-Snyder

Public SchoolsMonday: Pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears.

Tuesday: Quesadilla, chips and salsa, lettuce, pineapple.

Wednesday: Ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit fluff.

Thursday: Taco burger, tater tots, green beans, peaches.

Friday: Corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

