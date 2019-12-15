Lunch menus for the week of Dec. 16
Archbishop Bergan
Catholic SchoolsMonday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Mini waffles and sausage or pepperoni pizza, fruitable juice plus, applesauce, mixed vegetables, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun or crispito with sauce and rice, smile fries, green beans, diced peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Cheese pizza or pulled pork sandwich, carrots, corn, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Deli turkey sandwich or local school menu, vegetable, peas, diced pears, milk.
Friday: No school.
Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Chili, corn, peaches, cinnamon roll, fruit/vegetable bar.
Tuesday: Chicken nachos, green beans, Mexicali rice, pineapple, fruit/vegetable bar.
Wednesday: Polish dog on a bun, french fries, pears, harvest cheddar sun chips, fruit/vegetable bar.
Thursday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, applesauce or strawberries, bread, fruit/vegetable bar.
Friday: No lunch served.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Cheeseburger and fries.
Tuesday: Taco Tuesday.
Wednesday: Wildcat Bowl.
Thursday: Chili or chicken noodle soup and cinnamon roll.
Friday: Pizza.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Fiestadas.
Tuesday: Corn dogs and hashbrowns.
Wednesday: Christmas dinner.
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday: Cook’s choice.
Friday: Sack lunch.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Hamburger, french fries, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Walking taco, green beans, peaches, cinnamon roll.
Thursday: Spaghetti, lettuce salad, pineapple, breadstick.
Friday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberries, tea roll.
North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Fish or pork patty and macaroni and cheese, green beans, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Orange chicken or teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry, vegetables, fortune cookie.
Thursday: Breakfast for lunch.
Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans, chips.
Oakland-Craig
Public SchoolsMonday: Crispito, curly fries, broccoli, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza, breadstick, lettuce salad, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken fajitas, corn, Jell-O, lettuce, tomato, milk.
Thursday: Rotini with meat or cheese, sauce, garlic bread, peas, milk.
Friday: Popcorn chicken, tri tater, corn, milk.
Scribner-Snyder
Public SchoolsMonday: Pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears.
Tuesday: Quesadilla, chips and salsa, lettuce, pineapple.
Wednesday: Ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit fluff.
Thursday: Taco burger, tater tots, green beans, peaches.
Friday: Corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.