School lunch menus for Feb. 24-28 (copy)

Lunch menus for the week of Aug. 10
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, onion rings, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Beef & noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Friday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: No School.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, green beans, apples, fruitable juice plus, milk
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, baby carrots, applesauce, romaine lettuce, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or deli ham sandwich, green beans, smile fries, fruit juice, milk.
Friday: Fiestada, corn, mixed vegetables, apples, milk.
Logan View Public SchoolsBreakfast; Lunch
Monday: No School
Tuesday: No School
Wednesday: No School
Thursday: Cinnabun; Corn dogs, tri tators, variety of fruits and vegetables, milk.
Friday: Cooks Choice; Cornbread muffins, Mac N Cheese, variety of fruits and vegetables, milk.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!