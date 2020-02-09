Lunch menus for the week of Feb. 10
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Wednesday: Tater tots with meat and cheese, Spanish rice, fruit, vegetable, cookie, milk.
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes, sausage and syrup or deli turkey sandwich, fruitable juice plus, tri tater, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or taco puff, veggie beans, broccoli, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty or deli ham sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, carrots, pears, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun or fiestada, corn, baby carrots, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Hot ham and cheese melts.
Tuesday: Meatloaf.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs.
Friday: Spaghetti.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll, broccoli.
Tuesday: Tacos, breadsticks, corn.
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans.
Thursday: Baked potato bar, dinner roll.
Friday: Sub sandwich, chips, cookie.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, tri tater, pineapple.
Tuesday: Tacos, corn, orange slices, peanut butter sandwich.
Wednesday: Turkey sub, sun chips, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: Ham patty sandwich, tater tots, peaches, sugar cookie.
Friday: Spaghetti, salad, pears, breadstick.
North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Pizza, corn.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs or chef salad, baked beans, oven fries.
Wednesday: Italian dunkers or chef salad, green beans.
Thursday: Sloppy joe or Mr. Rib, oven potatoes.
Friday: Orange chicken or teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, dinner roll.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Crispito, curly fries, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Chili cheese dogs, sweet potato fries, green beans, milk.
Wednesday: Turkey bacon cheese sandwich, baked beans, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: Fried chicken bowls, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken strips, curly fries, corn, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Crispito, chips and salsa, lettuce, peaches.
Wednesday: Corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.