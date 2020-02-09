{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Feb. 10

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Wednesday: Tater tots with meat and cheese, Spanish rice, fruit, vegetable, cookie, milk.

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes, sausage and syrup or deli turkey sandwich, fruitable juice plus, tri tater, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or taco puff, veggie beans, broccoli, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty or deli ham sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, carrots, pears, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun or fiestada, corn, baby carrots, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Hot ham and cheese melts.

Tuesday: Meatloaf.

Wednesday: Popcorn chicken.

Thursday: Mini corn dogs.

Friday: Spaghetti.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll, broccoli.

Tuesday: Tacos, breadsticks, corn.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans.

Thursday: Baked potato bar, dinner roll.

Friday: Sub sandwich, chips, cookie.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, tri tater, pineapple.

Tuesday: Tacos, corn, orange slices, peanut butter sandwich.

Wednesday: Turkey sub, sun chips, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday: Ham patty sandwich, tater tots, peaches, sugar cookie.

Friday: Spaghetti, salad, pears, breadstick.

North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Pizza, corn.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs or chef salad, baked beans, oven fries.

Wednesday: Italian dunkers or chef salad, green beans.

Thursday: Sloppy joe or Mr. Rib, oven potatoes.

Friday: Orange chicken or teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, dinner roll.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Crispito, curly fries, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Chili cheese dogs, sweet potato fries, green beans, milk.

Wednesday: Turkey bacon cheese sandwich, baked beans, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: Fried chicken bowls, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken strips, curly fries, corn, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Crispito, chips and salsa, lettuce, peaches.

Wednesday: Corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments