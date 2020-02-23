School lunch menus for Feb. 24-28
School lunch menus for Feb. 24-28

Lunch menus for the week of Feb. 24

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Chicken patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.

Wednesday: Fish sandwich, curly fries, cheese stick, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Crispito with cheese sauce, Spanish rice, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, juice, treat, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Burrito with cheese sauce or orange chicken and eggroll, seasoned fries, broccoli, peaches, pudding cup, milk.

Tuesday: Yogurt, string cheese and crescent roll or hot dog on a bun, corn, applesauce cup, carrots, milk.

Wednesday: Pizza sticks and sauce or chicken soft taco, peas, mixed vegetables, fruit juice, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or deli ham sandwich, green beans, smile fries, fruit juice, milk.

Friday: Cheese pizza or breaded beef patty sandwich, veggie beans, baby carrots, mixed fruit, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Hamburgers.

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo.

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Hot beef, mashed potatoes, corn.

Tuesday: Corn dogs, hash browns.

Wednesday: Shrimp poppers, fries, green beans.

Thursday: Chipotle rice bowl or chicken fajitas, fiesta beans.

Friday: Deli wraps with turkey/ham or tuna, chips, bar/cake.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Crispito, lettuce salad, peaches, sugar cookie.

Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, oranges, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, peas, tropical fruit, tea roll.

Thursday: Gen. Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.

Friday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, carrot and celery sticks, apple slices.

North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Hot dog or polish dog, baked beans.

Tuesday: Macho nacho.

Wednesday: Fish sticks and macaroni and cheese.

Thursday: Chicken patty or pork patty.

Friday: Tuna and noodles or chef salad.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Pulled pork, potato, baked beans, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, sidewinders, corn, milk.

Wednesday: Cook’s choice.

Thursday: Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, milk.

Friday: Cheese calzone, tri tater, carrots, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, apple slices.

Tuesday: Enchilada, rice, corn, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Cheese pizza, bread sticks, lettuce, peaches.

Thursday: Frito boats, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, pears.

Friday: French toast, hash brown patty, yogurt, apricots.

