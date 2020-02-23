School lunch menus for Feb. 24-28

Lunch menus for the week of Feb. 24
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Chicken patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Wednesday: Fish sandwich, curly fries, cheese stick, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Crispito with cheese sauce, Spanish rice, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, juice, treat, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Burrito with cheese sauce or orange chicken and eggroll, seasoned fries, broccoli, peaches, pudding cup, milk.
Tuesday: Yogurt, string cheese and crescent roll or hot dog on a bun, corn, applesauce cup, carrots, milk.
Wednesday: Pizza sticks and sauce or chicken soft taco, peas, mixed vegetables, fruit juice, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or deli ham sandwich, green beans, smile fries, fruit juice, milk.
Friday: Cheese pizza or breaded beef patty sandwich, veggie beans, baby carrots, mixed fruit, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Hamburgers.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo.
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Hot beef, mashed potatoes, corn.
Tuesday: Corn dogs, hash browns.
Wednesday: Shrimp poppers, fries, green beans.
Thursday: Chipotle rice bowl or chicken fajitas, fiesta beans.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday: Deli wraps with turkey/ham or tuna, chips, bar/cake.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Crispito, lettuce salad, peaches, sugar cookie.
Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, oranges, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, peas, tropical fruit, tea roll.
Thursday: Gen. Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.
Friday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, carrot and celery sticks, apple slices.
North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Hot dog or polish dog, baked beans.
Tuesday: Macho nacho.
Wednesday: Fish sticks and macaroni and cheese.
Thursday: Chicken patty or pork patty.
Friday: Tuna and noodles or chef salad.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Pulled pork, potato, baked beans, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, sidewinders, corn, milk.
Wednesday: Cook’s choice.
Thursday: Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, milk.
Friday: Cheese calzone, tri tater, carrots, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, apple slices.
Tuesday: Enchilada, rice, corn, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Cheese pizza, bread sticks, lettuce, peaches.
Thursday: Frito boats, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, pears.
Friday: French toast, hash brown patty, yogurt, apricots.