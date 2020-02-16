School lunch menus for Feb. 17-21
School lunch menus for Feb. 17-21

Lunch Menus

Tribune staff

Lunch menus for the week of Feb. 17

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: French dip sandwich with au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken fried chicken, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza or deli ham sandwich, green beans, carrots, pears, baked Cheetos, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets or fish sticks, oven fries, romaine lettuce, juice cup, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun or chicken pizza quesadilla, corn, au gratin potatoes, applesauce cup, milk.

Friday: Hamburger on a bun or chicken patty on a bun, mixed vegetables, oven fries, apple, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Breaded pork patty.

Tuesday: Tater tot casserole.

Wednesday: Chicken drumstick.

Thursday: Fiestada pizza.

Friday: Sloppy joes.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Philly steak, fiesta beans.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, cornbread, muffins, broccoli.

Wednesday: Chili, chicken noodle soup, cinnamon rolls.

Thursday: Fiestadas, green beans.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Fiestadas, lettuce salad, applesauce, breadstick.

Wednesday: Super nacho, peas, pears, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, tri tater, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Biscuits and gravy, hash brown, orange slices, oatmeal cookie.

North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Taco or chicken fajita, refried beans, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Deli ham or deli turkey.

Wednesday: Chef’s choice.

Thursday: Hamburger or cheeseburger.

Friday: No school.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Turkey and cheese subs, macaroni salad, baked beans, milk.

Tuesday: Pizza, breadsticks, green beans, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, corn, milk.

Thursday: Chicken fajitas, milk.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Beef and gravy over biscuits, green beans, fruit cup, peaches.

Tuesday: Nachos, refried beans, lettuce, pineapple.

Wednesday: Tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookies, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Shepherd’s pie, dinner rolls, peas, pears.

Friday: Chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans, apricots.

