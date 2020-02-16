School lunch menus for Feb. 17-21

Tribune staff
Lunch menus for the week of Feb. 17
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: French dip sandwich with au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken fried chicken, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: No school.
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza or deli ham sandwich, green beans, carrots, pears, baked Cheetos, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets or fish sticks, oven fries, romaine lettuce, juice cup, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun or chicken pizza quesadilla, corn, au gratin potatoes, applesauce cup, milk.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun or chicken patty on a bun, mixed vegetables, oven fries, apple, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Breaded pork patty.
Tuesday: Tater tot casserole.
Wednesday: Chicken drumstick.
Thursday: Fiestada pizza.
Friday: Sloppy joes.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Philly steak, fiesta beans.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, cornbread, muffins, broccoli.
Wednesday: Chili, chicken noodle soup, cinnamon rolls.
Thursday: Fiestadas, green beans.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: No school.
Tuesday: Fiestadas, lettuce salad, applesauce, breadstick.
Wednesday: Super nacho, peas, pears, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, tri tater, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday: Biscuits and gravy, hash brown, orange slices, oatmeal cookie.
North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Taco or chicken fajita, refried beans, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Deli ham or deli turkey.
Wednesday: Chef’s choice.
Thursday: Hamburger or cheeseburger.
Friday: No school.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Turkey and cheese subs, macaroni salad, baked beans, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza, breadsticks, green beans, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, corn, milk.
Thursday: Chicken fajitas, milk.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Beef and gravy over biscuits, green beans, fruit cup, peaches.
Tuesday: Nachos, refried beans, lettuce, pineapple.
Wednesday: Tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookies, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Shepherd’s pie, dinner rolls, peas, pears.
Friday: Chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans, apricots.