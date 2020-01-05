Lunch menus for the week of Jan. 6
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Thursday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Chicken patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Corn dog or pizza crunchers, au gratin potatoes, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza or hamburger on a bun, potato smiles, baked beans, pears, cookie, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty or deli turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Crispitos with cheese sauce or chicken patty on a bun, peas, corn, applesauce cup, milk.
Friday: Hot dog on a bun or beef pizza, potato rounds, mixed fruit, baby carrots, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Pizza.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese and tomato soup.
Thursday: Beef sticks.
Friday: Crispitos.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, cornbread, muffins.
Wednesday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon rolls.
Thursday: Corn dogs, beans, hash browns.
Friday: Deep dish pizza, green beans, cake/bar.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, green beans, pineapple, breadstick.
Tuesday: Ham patty sandwich, baked beans, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Thursday: Sloppy joe, curly fries, orange slices, sugar cookie.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cranberries, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Fish or pork patty and macaroni and cheese, green beans, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Orange chicken or teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry, vegetables, fortune cookie.
Thursday: Breakfast for lunch.
Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans, chips.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Fiestada pizza, churro, vegetables, fruits, milk.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, coleslaw, baked beans, milk.
Thursday: Sliced ham, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, milk.
Friday: Popcorn chicken, tri tater, green beans, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, peaches.
Tuesday: Lasagna rolls, garlic bread, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner rolls, apricots.
Thursday: Hamburgers, french fries, baked beans, pears.
Friday: Not available.