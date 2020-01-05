{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Jan. 6

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Thursday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Chicken patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Corn dog or pizza crunchers, au gratin potatoes, apple juice, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza or hamburger on a bun, potato smiles, baked beans, pears, cookie, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty or deli turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Crispitos with cheese sauce or chicken patty on a bun, peas, corn, applesauce cup, milk.

Friday: Hot dog on a bun or beef pizza, potato rounds, mixed fruit, baby carrots, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Pizza.

Wednesday: Grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Thursday: Beef sticks.

Friday: Crispitos.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, cornbread, muffins.

Wednesday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon rolls.

Thursday: Corn dogs, beans, hash browns.

Friday: Deep dish pizza, green beans, cake/bar.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, green beans, pineapple, breadstick.

Tuesday: Ham patty sandwich, baked beans, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Spaghetti, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Thursday: Sloppy joe, curly fries, orange slices, sugar cookie.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cranberries, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Fish or pork patty and macaroni and cheese, green beans, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Orange chicken or teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry, vegetables, fortune cookie.

Thursday: Breakfast for lunch.

Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans, chips.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Fiestada pizza, churro, vegetables, fruits, milk.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger, coleslaw, baked beans, milk.

Thursday: Sliced ham, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, milk.

Friday: Popcorn chicken, tri tater, green beans, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, peaches.

Tuesday: Lasagna rolls, garlic bread, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit.

Wednesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner rolls, apricots.

Thursday: Hamburgers, french fries, baked beans, pears.

Friday: Not available.

