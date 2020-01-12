{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Jan. 13

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog or chili dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Crispitos with cheese sauce, Spanish rice, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: French toast sticks and sausage or burrito, oven tri taters, peaches, fruitable juice plus, milk.

Tuesday: Garlic french bread or taco casserole, green beans, carrots, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken patty on bun or toasted cheese sandwich, corn, romaine lettuce, fruit juice, pudding cup, milk.

Thursday: Pretzel with cheese and yogurt or chicken and waffles, peas, baby carrots, pears, milk.

Friday: Chicken nuggets or pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, scalloped potatoes, applesauce cup, milk.

Cedar Bluffs

Public SchoolsMonday: Cheeseburger and fries.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak.

Wednesday: Corn dog.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets and macaroni and cheese.

Friday: Sloppy joes.

Logan View

Public SchoolsMonday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Mexi Raider burger, chips.

Wednesday: Breakfast for lunch.

Thursday: Chicken taco rice casserole, pretzel.

Friday: Sub sandwiches, chips, cookies.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Chili dog or hot dog, baked beans, triangle potato, peaches, rice krispie treat.

Tuesday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, tropical fruit, oatmeal cookie.

Wednesday: Turkey sub, Doritos, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, carrots and celery, banana.

Friday: Chicken taco, corn, pears, peanut butter sandwich.

North Bend

Central SchoolsMonday: Chef’s choice.

Tuesday: Taco or chicken fajita, refried beans, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Fish or chicken patty, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll.

Thursday: Spaghetti with a variety of toppings, green beans, garlic bread.

Friday: Deli turkey on a bun or deli ham on a bun, baked beans.

Oakland-Craig

Public SchoolsMonday: Pizza, breadstick, green beans, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken strips, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, milk.

Wednesday: Sub sandwiches, chips, milk.

Thursday: Quesadilla, long john, carrots, milk.

Friday: Corn dogs, tri tater, baked beans, milk.

Scribner-Snyder

Public SchoolsMonday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Quesadilla, rice, refried beans, tropical fruit.

Wednesday: Pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pineapple.

Thursday: Chicken sandwich, french fries, baked beans, peaches.

Friday: Barbecue rib on a bun, chips, green beans, mandarin oranges.

