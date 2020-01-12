Lunch menus for the week of Jan. 13
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog or chili dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Crispitos with cheese sauce, Spanish rice, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: French toast sticks and sausage or burrito, oven tri taters, peaches, fruitable juice plus, milk.
Tuesday: Garlic french bread or taco casserole, green beans, carrots, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on bun or toasted cheese sandwich, corn, romaine lettuce, fruit juice, pudding cup, milk.
Thursday: Pretzel with cheese and yogurt or chicken and waffles, peas, baby carrots, pears, milk.
Friday: Chicken nuggets or pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, scalloped potatoes, applesauce cup, milk.
Cedar Bluffs
Public SchoolsMonday: Cheeseburger and fries.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak.
Wednesday: Corn dog.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets and macaroni and cheese.
Friday: Sloppy joes.
Logan View
Public SchoolsMonday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Mexi Raider burger, chips.
Wednesday: Breakfast for lunch.
Thursday: Chicken taco rice casserole, pretzel.
Friday: Sub sandwiches, chips, cookies.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Chili dog or hot dog, baked beans, triangle potato, peaches, rice krispie treat.
Tuesday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, tropical fruit, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday: Turkey sub, Doritos, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, carrots and celery, banana.
Friday: Chicken taco, corn, pears, peanut butter sandwich.
North Bend
Central SchoolsMonday: Chef’s choice.
Tuesday: Taco or chicken fajita, refried beans, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Fish or chicken patty, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll.
Thursday: Spaghetti with a variety of toppings, green beans, garlic bread.
Friday: Deli turkey on a bun or deli ham on a bun, baked beans.
Oakland-Craig
Public SchoolsMonday: Pizza, breadstick, green beans, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken strips, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, milk.
Wednesday: Sub sandwiches, chips, milk.
Thursday: Quesadilla, long john, carrots, milk.
Friday: Corn dogs, tri tater, baked beans, milk.
Scribner-Snyder
Public SchoolsMonday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Quesadilla, rice, refried beans, tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pineapple.
Thursday: Chicken sandwich, french fries, baked beans, peaches.
Friday: Barbecue rib on a bun, chips, green beans, mandarin oranges.