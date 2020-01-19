{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Jan. 20

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: No school

Tuesday: Mini waffles with sausage and syrup or hamburger macaroni, oven tri taters, mixed fruit, dragon punch, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty or deli ham sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce cup, milk.

Thursday: Toasted cheese sandwich or crispito with sauce and rice, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, mandarin oranges, milk.

Friday: Hamburger on a bun or fiestada, baked beans, oven fries, fruit juice, rice krispie treat, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Walking taco.

Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich.

Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs.

Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Quesadila, fiesta beans, cake/bar.

Wednesday: Chili, chicken noodle soup, cinnamon roll.

Thursday: Hamburgers, fries, baked beans.

Friday: Deli wrap, chips, cookie.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Fiestada, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, peaches, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Nacho supremes, peas, orange slices, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Lasagna, green beans, pineapple, breadstick.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Mr. Rib on a bun or pork patty on a bun, oven fries.

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak or Salisbury steak, corn, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans, oven fries.

Thursday: Calzones, green beans, dinner roll.

Friday: Hot dog or polish dog, baked beans.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Crispito, curly fries, broccoli, milk.

Tuesday: Rib patty on a bun, seasoned fries, baked beans, milk.

Wednesday: Ham and cheese on a bun, sidewinder fries, corn, milk.

Thursday: Rotini, meat or cheese sauce, peas, garlic bread, milk.

Friday: Popcorn chicken, tri tater, green beans.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Shrimp poppers, smiley fries, peas, peaches.

Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookie.

Wednesday: Cream chicken over biscuits, green beans, pears, ice cream.

Thursday: Pizza burgers, tater tots, lettuce, pears.

Friday: Corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

