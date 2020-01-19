Lunch menus for the week of Jan. 20
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: No school
Tuesday: Mini waffles with sausage and syrup or hamburger macaroni, oven tri taters, mixed fruit, dragon punch, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty or deli ham sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce cup, milk.
Thursday: Toasted cheese sandwich or crispito with sauce and rice, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, mandarin oranges, milk.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun or fiestada, baked beans, oven fries, fruit juice, rice krispie treat, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: No school.
Tuesday: Walking taco.
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich.
Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs.
Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Quesadila, fiesta beans, cake/bar.
Wednesday: Chili, chicken noodle soup, cinnamon roll.
Thursday: Hamburgers, fries, baked beans.
Friday: Deli wrap, chips, cookie.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Fiestada, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, peaches, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Nacho supremes, peas, orange slices, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Lasagna, green beans, pineapple, breadstick.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Mr. Rib on a bun or pork patty on a bun, oven fries.
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak or Salisbury steak, corn, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans, oven fries.
Thursday: Calzones, green beans, dinner roll.
Friday: Hot dog or polish dog, baked beans.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Crispito, curly fries, broccoli, milk.
Tuesday: Rib patty on a bun, seasoned fries, baked beans, milk.
Wednesday: Ham and cheese on a bun, sidewinder fries, corn, milk.
Thursday: Rotini, meat or cheese sauce, peas, garlic bread, milk.
Friday: Popcorn chicken, tri tater, green beans.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Shrimp poppers, smiley fries, peas, peaches.
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookie.
Wednesday: Cream chicken over biscuits, green beans, pears, ice cream.
Thursday: Pizza burgers, tater tots, lettuce, pears.
Friday: Corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.