^pLunch menus for the week of Jan. 27
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
^pMonday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.
^pTuesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
^pWednesday: Chicken taquito with cheese sauce, churro, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
^pThursday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, yogurt, fruit, milk.
^pFriday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cups, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
^pMonday: Chicken nuggets or macaroni and cheese, baked beans, scalloped potatoes, juice, milk.
^pTuesday: Pizza crunchers or chicken pizza quesadilla, broccoli, carrots, peaches, milk.
^pWednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce or pulled pork sandwich, peas, breadstick, romaine mix, juice, milk.
^pThursday: Hot dog on a bun or chicken soft taco, corn, baby carrots, mixed fruit, ice cream sandwich, milk.
^pFriday: Pizza sticks or fiestada, green beans, oven fries, diced pears, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
^pMonday: Hot pocket.
^pTuesday: Deli sub and soup.
^pWednesday: Chicken fried steak.
^pThursday: Hot dog.
^pFriday: Orange chicken.
Logan View Public Schools
^pMonday: Hot beef, mashed potatoes, corn.
^pTuesday: Shrimp poppers, fries, pretzels.
^pWednesday: Enchiladas, beans, breadsticks.
^pThursday: Hot dogs, chips.
^pFriday: Fiestadas, cake/bar.
Mead Public Schools
^pMonday: Burrito with chili and cheese, green beans, pears, peanut butter sandwich.
^pTuesday: Barbecue rib patty sandwich, baked beans, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
^pWednesday: Walking taco, corn, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.
^pThursday: French dip sandwich, onion rings, peaches, Rice Krispie treat.
^pFriday: General Tso’s/popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
^pMonday: Pulled pork on a bun, baked beans.
^pTuesday: Quesadilla, dinner roll, green beans.
^pWednesday: Chef’s choice.
^pThursday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll.
^pFriday: Breakfast for lunch.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
^pMonday: Chicken patty, tater tots, coleslaw, milk.
^pTuesday: Chicken fajitas, Jell-O, milk.
^pWednesday: Hot dog on a bun, macaroni and cheese, green beans, milk.
^pThursday: Chili, chicken noodle soup, cinnamon roll, vegetables, milk.
^pFriday: Pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
^pMonday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, apricots.
^pTuesday: Philly sandwich, french fries, baked beans, peaches.
^pWednesday: Tacos, refried beans, lettuce, mixed fruit.
^pThursday: Chili, cinnamon rolls, apricots, fruit cup.
^pFriday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, pears.