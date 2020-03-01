School lunch menus for March 2-6

Lunch menus for the week of March 2
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pepperoni pizza or taco casserole and chips, mixed vegetables, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Crispito or beef soft taco, corn, carrots, peach cup, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets or toasted cheese sandwich, smile fries, green beans, fruit juice, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun or pulled pork sandwich, peas, oven fries, diced pears, ice cream sandwich, milk.
Friday: Garlic french bread or pretzel and yogurt, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, sliced apples in a bag, milk.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Hamburgers, fries, baked beans.
Thursday: Mexi Raider burgers, chips.
Friday: Deep dish pizza, green beans, cake/bar.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Rotini and meat sauce or cheese sauce, garlic bread, seasoned green beans, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, curly fries, seasoned carrots, milk.
Wednesday: Baked macaroni and cheese, chicken strips, peas, Scooby snacks, milk.
Thursday: Pizza, whole grain bread stick, salad bar.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Pizza.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken cordon bleu.
Wednesday: Pork patty.
Thursday: Orange chicken.
Friday: Grilled cheese and tomato soup.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Philly sandwich, fries, baked beans, pears.
Wednesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.
Thursday: Corn dog, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Hamburger pizza, lettuce, peaches, breadstick.
Tuesday: Ham patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Taco, green beans, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Lasagna, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Friday: No school.