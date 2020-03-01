School lunch menus for March 2-6
Lunch Menus

Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of March 2

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pepperoni pizza or taco casserole and chips, mixed vegetables, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Crispito or beef soft taco, corn, carrots, peach cup, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets or toasted cheese sandwich, smile fries, green beans, fruit juice, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun or pulled pork sandwich, peas, oven fries, diced pears, ice cream sandwich, milk.

Friday: Garlic french bread or pretzel and yogurt, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, sliced apples in a bag, milk.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Hamburgers, fries, baked beans.

Thursday: Mexi Raider burgers, chips.

Friday: Deep dish pizza, green beans, cake/bar.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Rotini and meat sauce or cheese sauce, garlic bread, seasoned green beans, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, curly fries, seasoned carrots, milk.

Wednesday: Baked macaroni and cheese, chicken strips, peas, Scooby snacks, milk.

Thursday: Pizza, whole grain bread stick, salad bar.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Pizza.

Tuesday: Grilled chicken cordon bleu.

Wednesday: Pork patty.

Thursday: Orange chicken.

Friday: Grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Philly sandwich, fries, baked beans, pears.

Wednesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.

Thursday: Corn dog, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Hamburger pizza, lettuce, peaches, breadstick.

Tuesday: Ham patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Taco, green beans, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Lasagna, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Friday: No school.

