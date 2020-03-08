School lunch menus for March 9-13
School lunch menus for March 9-13

Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of March 9

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Hot dogs.

Tuesday: Walking taco.

Wednesday: Chicken parmesan.

Thursday: Chili or chicken noodle soup.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday: Sloppy joe, green beans, mixed fruit, oatmeal cookie.

Wednesday: Walking taco, peas, orange wedges, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberries, tea roll.

Friday: No school.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Plain or barbecue pulled pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, cinnamon apples, milk.

Tuesday: Crispito, broccoli, cheese sauce, curly fries, pudding, milk.

Wednesday: Cold turkey and cheese croissant sandwich, chips, salad bar, Jell-O, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Hamburgers, smiley fries, corn, pears.

Tuesday: Crispito, chips and salsa, lettuce, tropical fruit.

Wednesday: Cheese barbecue ribs, fries, baked beans, apricots.

Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, mixed fruit.

Friday: Shrimp poppers, waffle fries, mixed vegetables, peaches.

