School lunch menus for March 9-13

Lunch menus for the week of March 9
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Hot dogs.
Tuesday: Walking taco.
Wednesday: Chicken parmesan.
Thursday: Chili or chicken noodle soup.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe, green beans, mixed fruit, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday: Walking taco, peas, orange wedges, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberries, tea roll.
Friday: No school.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Plain or barbecue pulled pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, cinnamon apples, milk.
Tuesday: Crispito, broccoli, cheese sauce, curly fries, pudding, milk.
Wednesday: Cold turkey and cheese croissant sandwich, chips, salad bar, Jell-O, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Hamburgers, smiley fries, corn, pears.
Tuesday: Crispito, chips and salsa, lettuce, tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Cheese barbecue ribs, fries, baked beans, apricots.
Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, mixed fruit.
Friday: Shrimp poppers, waffle fries, mixed vegetables, peaches.