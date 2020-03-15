School lunch menus for March 16-20
School lunch menus for March 16-20

Lunch menus for the week of March 16

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Beef sticks.

Tuesday: Crispitos.

Wednesday: Deli sub and broccoli cheese soup.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Cream chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn.

Tuesday: Meatball subs, chips, green beans.

Wednesday: Shrimp poppers, fries, broccoli.

Thursday: Tacos, breadsticks, fiesta beans.

Friday: Sub sandwich or tuna, chips, cookie.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Chili dog or hot dog, baked beans, onion rings, sugar cookie, apple sauce.

Tuesday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, pineapple, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Turkey sub, Doritos, orange slices, chocolate chip cookies.

Thursday: Crispito, green beans, peaches, Rice Krispie treat.

Friday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, carrot and celery sticks, apple slices.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Pizza, whole grain bread stick, green beans, lettuce salad, milk.

Tuesday: Sliced ham, scalloped potatoes, seasoned peas, St. Patrick’s Day cake, milk.

Wednesday: Orange chicken, steamed rice, oriental vegetables, fortune cookie, milk.

Thursday: Beef soft taco, fiesta rice, refried beans, milk.

Friday: Chicken nuggets or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, fries, seasoned corn, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookie.

Tuesday: Taco burgers, tater tots, corn, apricots.

Wednesday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, cooked carrots, cookies, peaches.

Thursday: Quesadilla, chips and salsa, lettuce, tropical fruit.

Friday: Fish sandwich, smile fries, peas, pears.

