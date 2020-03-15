School lunch menus for March 16-20

Lunch menus for the week of March 16
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Beef sticks.
Tuesday: Crispitos.
Wednesday: Deli sub and broccoli cheese soup.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Cream chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn.
Tuesday: Meatball subs, chips, green beans.
Wednesday: Shrimp poppers, fries, broccoli.
Thursday: Tacos, breadsticks, fiesta beans.
Friday: Sub sandwich or tuna, chips, cookie.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Chili dog or hot dog, baked beans, onion rings, sugar cookie, apple sauce.
Tuesday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, pineapple, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Turkey sub, Doritos, orange slices, chocolate chip cookies.
Thursday: Crispito, green beans, peaches, Rice Krispie treat.
Friday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, carrot and celery sticks, apple slices.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Pizza, whole grain bread stick, green beans, lettuce salad, milk.
Tuesday: Sliced ham, scalloped potatoes, seasoned peas, St. Patrick’s Day cake, milk.
Wednesday: Orange chicken, steamed rice, oriental vegetables, fortune cookie, milk.
Thursday: Beef soft taco, fiesta rice, refried beans, milk.
Friday: Chicken nuggets or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, fries, seasoned corn, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookie.
Tuesday: Taco burgers, tater tots, corn, apricots.
Wednesday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, cooked carrots, cookies, peaches.
Thursday: Quesadilla, chips and salsa, lettuce, tropical fruit.
Friday: Fish sandwich, smile fries, peas, pears.