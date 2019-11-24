Lunch menus for the week of Nov. 25
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken fried chicken, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken nuggets or fiestada, au gratin potatoes, peaches, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun or orange chicken and eggroll, baby carrots, broccoli, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Pizza.
Tuesday: Deli sub and soup.
Wednesday: Corn dog.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Cook’s choice.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Hamburger, french fries, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash browns, orange slices, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday: General Tso’s/popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, rice, pineapple, tea roll.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Taco or chicken fajita.
Tuesday: Deli ham or deli turkey.
Wednesday: Hamburger or cheeseburger.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Crispito, curly fries, fire roasted corn, cheese stick, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza, lettuce salad, garlic breadstick, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, tater tots, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears.
Tuesday: Philly sandwich, french fries, baked beans, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, grapes.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.