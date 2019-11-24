{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Nov. 25

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken fried chicken, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken nuggets or fiestada, au gratin potatoes, peaches, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun or orange chicken and eggroll, baby carrots, broccoli, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Pizza.

Tuesday: Deli sub and soup.

Wednesday: Corn dog.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Cook’s choice.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Hamburger, french fries, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash browns, orange slices, oatmeal cookie.

Wednesday: General Tso’s/popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, rice, pineapple, tea roll.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Taco or chicken fajita.

Tuesday: Deli ham or deli turkey.

Wednesday: Hamburger or cheeseburger.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Crispito, curly fries, fire roasted corn, cheese stick, milk.

Tuesday: Pizza, lettuce salad, garlic breadstick, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, tater tots, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears.

Tuesday: Philly sandwich, french fries, baked beans, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, grapes.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

