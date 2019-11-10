Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken taquito with cheese sauce, churro, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pretzel with cheese and yogurt or chicken taquitos, carrots, romaine lettuce, juice, milk.
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza or crispito with sauce and rice, scalloped potatoes, peas, mixed fruit, Rice Krispy treat, milk.
Wednesday: Garlic french bread or taco casserole, peas, potato smiles, pears, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets or beef quesadilla, corn, baby carrots, applesauce, milk.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun or mini corn dogs, baked beans, au gratin potatoes, fruit juice, baked Cheetos, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Hot pocket.
Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich.
Wednesday: Turkey dinner.
Thursday: Grilled cheese and tomato soup.
Friday: Hamburger and fries.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll, broccoli.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits, corn.
Wednesday: Hamburgers, fries.
Thursday: Chipotle rice bowl, fiesta beans.
Friday: Meatball subs, chips.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, triangle potato, orange slices, oatmeal cookie.
Tuesday: Chicken breast sandwich, tater tots, tropical fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Thursday: Chili, grilled cheese sandwich, relishes, apple slices.
Friday: Chicken chunks, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, peaches, tea roll.
North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Turkey dinner.
Tuesday: Pizza.
Wednesday: Crispito or yogurt and cheese.
Thursday: Chicken spaghetti bake or chef salad.
Friday: Pulled pork or chef salad.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Calzones, corn, french pastry, milk.
Tuesday: Rib patty on a bun, baked beans, sidewinders, milk.
Wednesday: Pizza, breadstick, lettuce salad, milk.
Thursday: Rotini, meat or cheese sauce, garlic bread, peas, milk.
Friday: Chicken patty, salt and pepper fries, carrots, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken sandwich, curly fries, baked beans, tropical fruit.
Tuesday: Lasagna rolls, garlic bread, lettuce, pears.
Wednesday: Frito boats, cinnamon rolls, fruit cup, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Tater tot casserole, dinner rolls, green beans, peaches.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, smiley fries, corn, apricots.