{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Nov. 18

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Cheeseburger, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, yogurt, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Crispito with cheese sauce, spanish rice, fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: Cheeseburger, tots, fruit, vegetables, milk.

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, yogurt, fruit, vegetables, milk.

Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetables, milk.

Thursday: Crispito with cheese sauce, spanish rice, fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pancakes and sausage or corn dog, tri tater, dragon punch, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun or sloppy joe on a bun, corn, seasoned fries, applesauce cup, milk.

Wednesday: Turkey or breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, tea roll, green beans, peaches, sugar cookie, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun or beef soft taco, oven fries, mixed vegetables, juice, milk.

Friday: Pizza crunchers or beef ravioli, baked beans, corn, fruit juice, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Barbecued rib sandwich.

Tuesday: Tater tot casserole.

Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets.

Friday: Crispitos.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Corn dogs, hash browns, cooked carrots.

Tuesday: Fiestadas, green beans.

Wednesday: Thanksgiving dinner.

Thursday: Crispitos, breadsticks, ranchero beans.

Friday: Deli wraps, chips, peas.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Corn dogs (high school), mini corn dogs (elementary), baked beans, potato wedges, peaches, peanut butter sandwich.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, peas, apples, tea roll.

Thursday: Beef taco, green beans, banana, cinnamon roll.

Friday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberries, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Macho nacho or chef salad.

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo or macaroni and cheese.

Wednesday: Hot dog or polish dog.

Thursday: Popcorn chicken.

Friday: Oriental dinner.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Hot dog on a bun, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, milk.

Tuesday: Italian dunkers, tri tater, lettuce salad.

Wednesday: Quesadilla, long john, green beans, milk.

Thursday: Thanksgiving dinner.

Friday: Ham and cheese on a bun, seasoned fries, carrots, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Chicken teriyaki, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.

Tuesday: Corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, pears.

Wednesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, dinner rolls, pumpkin dessert.

Thursday: Pizza burgers, lettuce, tater tots, peaches.

Friday: Crispito, corn, chips and salsa, tropical fruit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments