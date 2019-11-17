Lunch menus for the week of Nov. 18
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Cheeseburger, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, yogurt, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Crispito with cheese sauce, spanish rice, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Cheeseburger, tots, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, yogurt, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Thursday: Crispito with cheese sauce, spanish rice, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pancakes and sausage or corn dog, tri tater, dragon punch, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun or sloppy joe on a bun, corn, seasoned fries, applesauce cup, milk.
Wednesday: Turkey or breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, tea roll, green beans, peaches, sugar cookie, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun or beef soft taco, oven fries, mixed vegetables, juice, milk.
Friday: Pizza crunchers or beef ravioli, baked beans, corn, fruit juice, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Barbecued rib sandwich.
Tuesday: Tater tot casserole.
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets.
Friday: Crispitos.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Corn dogs, hash browns, cooked carrots.
Tuesday: Fiestadas, green beans.
Wednesday: Thanksgiving dinner.
Thursday: Crispitos, breadsticks, ranchero beans.
Friday: Deli wraps, chips, peas.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Corn dogs (high school), mini corn dogs (elementary), baked beans, potato wedges, peaches, peanut butter sandwich.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, peas, apples, tea roll.
Thursday: Beef taco, green beans, banana, cinnamon roll.
Friday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberries, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Macho nacho or chef salad.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo or macaroni and cheese.
Wednesday: Hot dog or polish dog.
Thursday: Popcorn chicken.
Friday: Oriental dinner.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Hot dog on a bun, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, milk.
Tuesday: Italian dunkers, tri tater, lettuce salad.
Wednesday: Quesadilla, long john, green beans, milk.
Thursday: Thanksgiving dinner.
Friday: Ham and cheese on a bun, seasoned fries, carrots, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Chicken teriyaki, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.
Tuesday: Corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, pears.
Wednesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, dinner rolls, pumpkin dessert.
Thursday: Pizza burgers, lettuce, tater tots, peaches.
Friday: Crispito, corn, chips and salsa, tropical fruit.