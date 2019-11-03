Lunch menus for the week of Nov. 4
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, refried beans, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Mini corn dogs, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary SchoolMonday: Cheese quesadilla, refried beans, churro, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Turkey and cheese on a bun, chips, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, tri tater, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Thursday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, fruit.
Friday: Mini corn dogs, curly fries, fruit, vegetables, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: French toast and sausage or taco puff, fruitable plus, tri potato, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun or pepperoni calzone, seasoned fries, broccoli, pears, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty or turkey and cheese on a bun, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun or fiestada, corn, baked beans, juice, cookie, milk.
Friday: Chicken patty on a bun or burrito with sauce, peas, baby carrots, apples, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken alfredo.
Tuesday: Walking tacos.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese bowl.
Thursday: Sloppy joes.
Friday: Chicken noodle casserole.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Cheese pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, peaches, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Turkey sub, sun chips, orange slices, oatmeal cookie.
Thursday: Walking taco, green beans, banana, peanut butter sandwich.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Italian dunkers.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs or chef salad.
Wednesday: Mr. Rib or pork patty.
Thursday: Cheeseburger soup or chicken noodle soup.
Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Crispito, curly fries, vegetable, cheese stick, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken fajitas, churros, lettuce, tomato, milk.
Thursday: Sub sandwiches, chips, potato salad, milk.
Friday: Popcorn chicken, french fries, vegetable, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Little smokies, smiley fries, California vegetables, pineapple.
Tuesday: Beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, apricots.
Wednesday: Chicken taco, rice, lettuce, mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Open face pot pies, green beans, cookies, peaches.
Friday: Quesadilla, chips and salsa, refried beans, pears.