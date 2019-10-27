Lunch menus for the week of Oct. 28
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Fish sandwich, curly fries, cheese stick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, Spanish rice, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cups, treat, milk.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Macaroni and cheese and smokies, garlic bread, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Tuesday: Fish sandwich, cheese stick, curly fries, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Wednesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, spanish rice, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, tots, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Friday: Godfather’s pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Beef quesadilla or beef ravioli, au gratin potatoes, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Garlic french bread or chicken quesadilla, green beans, pears, salad mix, milk.
Wednesday: Pizza sticks with sauce or nacho bites, scalloped potatoes, blueberries, carrots, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun or pizza witch, spooky corn, smile pumpkin fries, scary applesauce, cookie, milk.
Friday: No school.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Cheese pizza, salad, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar.
Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans, tater tots, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar.
Wednesday: Breaded chicken patty, cooked broccoli, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar.
Thursday: Flying saucers (bologna with mashed potatoes and cheese), green beans, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza round.
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak.
Wednesday: Chicken strips.
Thursday: Mummies and critter munch.
Friday: Not available.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner rolls.
Tuesday: Beef rice bowl, broccoli, pretzel.
Wednesday: Baked potato bar, corn, dinner roll.
Thursday: Chicken fajita, breadstick, fiesta beans.
Friday: Not available.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Super nachos, green beans, cantaloupe, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Chili, grilled cheese, celery and carrots, apple.
Friday: Not available.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Crispito with cheese sauce.
Tuesday: Pulled pork or Mr. Rib.
Wednesday: Pizzawiches.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, potato smiles, coleslaw, milk.
Tuesday: Taco in a bag, sweet rice, tomato, lettuce, fritos, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner rolls, milk.
Thursday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon roll, vegetables, milk.
Friday: Cook’s choice.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, french fries, corn, pears.
Wednesday: Beef stew, dinner rolls, cookies, applesauce.
Thursday: Turkey wraps, chips, peaches, baby carrots.
Friday: Hamburgers, curly fries, baked beans, mixed fruit.