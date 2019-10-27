{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Oct. 28

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Fish sandwich, curly fries, cheese stick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, Spanish rice, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Cheeseburger, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cups, treat, milk.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: Macaroni and cheese and smokies, garlic bread, fruit, vegetables, milk.

Tuesday: Fish sandwich, cheese stick, curly fries, fruit, vegetables, milk.

Wednesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, spanish rice, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Cheeseburger, tots, fruit, vegetables, milk.

Friday: Godfather’s pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Beef quesadilla or beef ravioli, au gratin potatoes, apple juice, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Garlic french bread or chicken quesadilla, green beans, pears, salad mix, milk.

Wednesday: Pizza sticks with sauce or nacho bites, scalloped potatoes, blueberries, carrots, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun or pizza witch, spooky corn, smile pumpkin fries, scary applesauce, cookie, milk.

Friday: No school.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Cheese pizza, salad, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar.

Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans, tater tots, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar.

Wednesday: Breaded chicken patty, cooked broccoli, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar.

Thursday: Flying saucers (bologna with mashed potatoes and cheese), green beans, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza round.

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak.

Wednesday: Chicken strips.

Thursday: Mummies and critter munch.

Friday: Not available.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner rolls.

Tuesday: Beef rice bowl, broccoli, pretzel.

Wednesday: Baked potato bar, corn, dinner roll.

Thursday: Chicken fajita, breadstick, fiesta beans.

Friday: Not available.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Super nachos, green beans, cantaloupe, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Chili, grilled cheese, celery and carrots, apple.

Friday: Not available.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Crispito with cheese sauce.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or Mr. Rib.

Wednesday: Pizzawiches.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, potato smiles, coleslaw, milk.

Tuesday: Taco in a bag, sweet rice, tomato, lettuce, fritos, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner rolls, milk.

Thursday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon roll, vegetables, milk.

Friday: Cook’s choice.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, french fries, corn, pears.

Wednesday: Beef stew, dinner rolls, cookies, applesauce.

Thursday: Turkey wraps, chips, peaches, baby carrots.

Friday: Hamburgers, curly fries, baked beans, mixed fruit.

