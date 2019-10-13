{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Oct. 14

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, yogurt, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cups, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza or burrito with sauce, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, pears, milk.

Wednesday: Pasta and meat sauce or deli ham sandwich, peas, breadstick, dragon punch, blueberries, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun or beef soft taco, corn, romaine lettuce, mixed fruit, pudding cup, milk.

Friday: Mini corn dogs or taco puff, potato rounds, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Pizzawich, salad, peas, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar.

Tuesday: Pork in gravy over mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, peaches or strawberries, dinner roll, fruit and vegetable bar.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, cooked broccoli, pears, fruit and vegetable bar.

Friday: Burritos, corn, applesauce, corn bread, fruit and vegetable bar.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Chili cheese hot dogs.

Tuesday: Wildcat bowl.

Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich.

Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs.

Friday: Chicken nuggets (preschool), crispitos.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Cavatini, garlic bread, broccoli.

Wednesday: Philly steak, chips, baked beans.

Thursday: Tacos, breadsticks, corn.

Friday: Corn dogs, hashbrowns.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, peaches, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, peas, watermelon, cinnamon roll.

Thursday: Gen. Tso’s popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, rice, tea roll.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Taco or chicken fajita.

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken.

Wednesday: Sloppy joe or chef salad.

Thursday: Beef philly or chicken philly.

Friday: Chicken fried steak or Salisbury steak.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Chicken fajita, churros, lettuce, tomatoes, milk.

Tuesday: Pork steak, whipped potatoes, corn, cinnamon roll, milk.

Wednesday: Hamburger on a bun, chips, baked beans, milk.

Thursday: Italian dunkers, marinara sauce, french fries, green beans, milk.

Friday: Popcorn chicken, tri taters, lettuce salad, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Chicken sandwich, curly fries, corn, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Mini pigs in a blanket, baked beans, cheesey potatoes, pears.

Wednesday: Potato bar, California vegetables, dinner roll, peaches.

Thursday: Chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cup, apricots.

Friday: Corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

