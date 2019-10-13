Lunch menus for the week of Oct. 14
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, yogurt, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cups, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza or burrito with sauce, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, pears, milk.
Wednesday: Pasta and meat sauce or deli ham sandwich, peas, breadstick, dragon punch, blueberries, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun or beef soft taco, corn, romaine lettuce, mixed fruit, pudding cup, milk.
Friday: Mini corn dogs or taco puff, potato rounds, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Pizzawich, salad, peas, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar.
Tuesday: Pork in gravy over mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, peaches or strawberries, dinner roll, fruit and vegetable bar.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, cooked broccoli, pears, fruit and vegetable bar.
Friday: Burritos, corn, applesauce, corn bread, fruit and vegetable bar.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Chili cheese hot dogs.
Tuesday: Wildcat bowl.
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich.
Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs.
Friday: Chicken nuggets (preschool), crispitos.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Cavatini, garlic bread, broccoli.
Wednesday: Philly steak, chips, baked beans.
Thursday: Tacos, breadsticks, corn.
Friday: Corn dogs, hashbrowns.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, peaches, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, peas, watermelon, cinnamon roll.
Thursday: Gen. Tso’s popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, rice, tea roll.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Taco or chicken fajita.
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken.
Wednesday: Sloppy joe or chef salad.
Thursday: Beef philly or chicken philly.
Friday: Chicken fried steak or Salisbury steak.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Chicken fajita, churros, lettuce, tomatoes, milk.
Tuesday: Pork steak, whipped potatoes, corn, cinnamon roll, milk.
Wednesday: Hamburger on a bun, chips, baked beans, milk.
Thursday: Italian dunkers, marinara sauce, french fries, green beans, milk.
Friday: Popcorn chicken, tri taters, lettuce salad, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Chicken sandwich, curly fries, corn, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Mini pigs in a blanket, baked beans, cheesey potatoes, pears.
Wednesday: Potato bar, California vegetables, dinner roll, peaches.
Thursday: Chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cup, apricots.
Friday: Corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.