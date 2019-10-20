{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Oct. 21

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Hot dog or chili dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: French dip sandwich, tri tater, fruit, milk.

Friday: Breaded beef patty, baked potato, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary SchoolMonday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, fruit, vegetables, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, fruit, vegetables, milk.

Wednesday: Hot dog with a bun, chips, fruit, vegetables, milk.

Thursday: Roast beef sandwich, tri tater, fruit, vegetables, milk.

Friday: Breaded beef patty, baked potato, dinner roll, fruit, vegetables, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes and sausage or deli turkey sandwich, tri tater, mandarin oranges, fruitable plus, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun or chicken taco, au gratin potatoes, romaine lettuce, applesauce, milk.

Wednesday: Pretzel bites with cheese and yogurt or taco casserole and chips, corn, baked beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets or crispito with rice and sauce, green beans, baby carrots, pears, milk.

Friday: Hot dog on a bun or chicken taquitos, carrots and broccoli, fruit juice, Rice Krispie treat, milk.

Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Nachos, refried beans, salad, pears, cinnamon roll, fruit and vegetable bar.

Tuesday: Goulash, corn, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.

Wednesday: Egg-tac-go, mashed potato smiles, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar.

Thursday: Chicken and noodles, peas, cooked carrots, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar.

Friday: Cheeseburgers, french fries, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar.

Cedar Bluffs

Public SchoolsMonday: Cheeseburgers.

Tuesday: Beef sticks.

Wednesday: Deli sub and soup.

Thursday: Mini corn dogs (preschool), orange chicken.

Friday: No school.

Logan View

Public SchoolsMonday: Shrimp poppers, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, peas.

Tuesday: Chipotle rice bowl, fiesta beans, breadstick.

Wednesday: Deli wrap, chips, green beans.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, triangle potato, sugar cookie.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fries, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Spaghetti, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Thursday: Taco, corn, banana, peanut butter sandwich.

Friday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash browns, watermelon, oatmeal cookie.

North Bend

Central SchoolsMonday: Hot dog or polish dog.

Tuesday: Chili or chicken noodle soup.

Wednesday: Chef’s choice.

Thursday: Deli turkey or deli ham.

Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger.

Oakland-Craig

Public SchoolsMonday: Rib patty on a bun, cheesy potatoes, green beans, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, coleslaw, sidewinders, milk.

Wednesday: Crispito, curly fries, broccoli, cheese sticks, milk.

Thursday: Rotini, meat or cheese sauce, peas, garlic bread, milk.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder

Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears.

Thursday: Cream chicken over biscuits, peas, mixed fruit, cookies.

Friday: Barbecue ribs, chips, lettuce, peaches.

