Lunch menus for the week of Oct. 21
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Hot dog or chili dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: French dip sandwich, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Friday: Breaded beef patty, baked potato, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary SchoolMonday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Wednesday: Hot dog with a bun, chips, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Thursday: Roast beef sandwich, tri tater, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Friday: Breaded beef patty, baked potato, dinner roll, fruit, vegetables, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes and sausage or deli turkey sandwich, tri tater, mandarin oranges, fruitable plus, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun or chicken taco, au gratin potatoes, romaine lettuce, applesauce, milk.
Wednesday: Pretzel bites with cheese and yogurt or taco casserole and chips, corn, baked beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets or crispito with rice and sauce, green beans, baby carrots, pears, milk.
Friday: Hot dog on a bun or chicken taquitos, carrots and broccoli, fruit juice, Rice Krispie treat, milk.
Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Nachos, refried beans, salad, pears, cinnamon roll, fruit and vegetable bar.
Tuesday: Goulash, corn, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.
Wednesday: Egg-tac-go, mashed potato smiles, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar.
Thursday: Chicken and noodles, peas, cooked carrots, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar.
Friday: Cheeseburgers, french fries, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar.
Cedar Bluffs
Public SchoolsMonday: Cheeseburgers.
Tuesday: Beef sticks.
Wednesday: Deli sub and soup.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs (preschool), orange chicken.
Friday: No school.
Logan View
Public SchoolsMonday: Shrimp poppers, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, peas.
Tuesday: Chipotle rice bowl, fiesta beans, breadstick.
Wednesday: Deli wrap, chips, green beans.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, triangle potato, sugar cookie.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fries, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Thursday: Taco, corn, banana, peanut butter sandwich.
Friday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash browns, watermelon, oatmeal cookie.
North Bend
Central SchoolsMonday: Hot dog or polish dog.
Tuesday: Chili or chicken noodle soup.
Wednesday: Chef’s choice.
Thursday: Deli turkey or deli ham.
Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger.
Oakland-Craig
Public SchoolsMonday: Rib patty on a bun, cheesy potatoes, green beans, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, coleslaw, sidewinders, milk.
Wednesday: Crispito, curly fries, broccoli, cheese sticks, milk.
Thursday: Rotini, meat or cheese sauce, peas, garlic bread, milk.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder
Public SchoolsMonday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears.
Thursday: Cream chicken over biscuits, peas, mixed fruit, cookies.
Friday: Barbecue ribs, chips, lettuce, peaches.