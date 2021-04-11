 Skip to main content
School menus for April 12-16
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of April 12.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Beef fiestada, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mixed vegetables, peaches, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, potato chips, broccoli, raisins, milk.

Wednesday: Taco casserole and chips, corn, romaine lettuce, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, oven fries, baby carrots, mixed fruit, milk.

Friday: Garlic french bread, celery sticks and ranch, corn, pears, baked Cheetos, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Chicken taquito or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, corn, applesauce, milk.

Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, smiley fries, mandarin oranges, milk.

Wednesday: Cook’s choice for breakfast or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sausage link, tater tots, bananas and grapes, orange juice, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, peaches, milk.

Friday: Fish sticks or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, green beans, pears, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; hamburger.

Tuesday: Waffles; mini tacos.

Wednesday: Bagel bites; chicken fried steak.

Thursday: Scrambled eggs and toast; hot pocket.

Friday: Cereal bar; hot dog.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini pancakes; mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; hot dogs, fries.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwiches, fries.

Thursday: Breakfast crispitos; tacos, breadsticks.

Friday: Donuts; fiestadas, cake/bar.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Chef’s choice; Italian dunkers with meat sauce, lettuce salad.

Tuesday: Pretzel with cheese; chef’s choice.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet with toast; chicken fries steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, roll.

Thursday: Yogurt parfait; oriental dinner with rice, mixed vegetables.

Friday: French toast sticks; Mr. Rib on a bun, french fries, lettuce salad.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza; crispito, curly fries, broccoli and cheese sauce, milk, oriental chicken salad.

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; rotini and meat sauce, garlic bread, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Cereal and fruit; tater tot casserole, green beans, whole grain dinner roll, milk.

Thursday: Yogurt parfait; chicken nuggets, fries, fruit, milk.

Friday: Chef’s choice; taco in a bag, shredded lettuce, salsa, fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Cherry turnovers; barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, chips, peaches.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, apricots.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken tacos, refried beans, lettuce, pears.

Thursday: Stuffed bagels; chicken legs, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, mixed fruit.

Friday: Cereal and toast; turkey wrap, chips, cookies, mandarin oranges.

