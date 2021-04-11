School menus for April 12-16

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of April 12.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Beef fiestada, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mixed vegetables, peaches, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, potato chips, broccoli, raisins, milk.
Wednesday: Taco casserole and chips, corn, romaine lettuce, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, oven fries, baby carrots, mixed fruit, milk.
Friday: Garlic french bread, celery sticks and ranch, corn, pears, baked Cheetos, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Chicken taquito or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, corn, applesauce, milk.
Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, smiley fries, mandarin oranges, milk.
Wednesday: Cook’s choice for breakfast or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sausage link, tater tots, bananas and grapes, orange juice, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, peaches, milk.
Friday: Fish sticks or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, green beans, pears, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; hamburger.
Tuesday: Waffles; mini tacos.
Wednesday: Bagel bites; chicken fried steak.
Thursday: Scrambled eggs and toast; hot pocket.
Friday: Cereal bar; hot dog.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini pancakes; mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; hot dogs, fries.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwiches, fries.
Thursday: Breakfast crispitos; tacos, breadsticks.
Friday: Donuts; fiestadas, cake/bar.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Chef’s choice; Italian dunkers with meat sauce, lettuce salad.
Tuesday: Pretzel with cheese; chef’s choice.
Wednesday: Cheese omelet with toast; chicken fries steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, roll.
Thursday: Yogurt parfait; oriental dinner with rice, mixed vegetables.
Friday: French toast sticks; Mr. Rib on a bun, french fries, lettuce salad.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza; crispito, curly fries, broccoli and cheese sauce, milk, oriental chicken salad.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; rotini and meat sauce, garlic bread, corn, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Cereal and fruit; tater tot casserole, green beans, whole grain dinner roll, milk.
Thursday: Yogurt parfait; chicken nuggets, fries, fruit, milk.
Friday: Chef’s choice; taco in a bag, shredded lettuce, salsa, fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Cherry turnovers; barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, chips, peaches.
Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, apricots.