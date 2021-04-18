 Skip to main content
School menus for April 19-23
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of April 19.

Archbishop Bergan

Monday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Beef and noodles, breadsticks, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Tater tots with cheese and taco meat, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont

Monday: Pancakes, syrup, sausage, tri potato, fruit juice box, pears, milk.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, potato smiles, peas, applesauce cup, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, pretzels, milk.

Friday: Fiestada, oven fries, applesauce, cookie, milk.

Trinity Lutheran

Monday: Breaded beef patty or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, pineapple, milk.

Tuesday: Sloppy joe or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, applesauce, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded chicken patty or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, mandarin oranges, milk.

Thursday: Beef nachos or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, corn, peaches, milk.

Friday: Stuffed crust cheese pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, pears, milk.

Cedar Bluffs

Monday: Breakfast pizza; macaroni and cheese.

Tuesday: Pop tart; chicken nuggets.

Wednesday: Egg taco; deli sub.

Thursday: Blueberry muffin; spaghetti.

Friday: Dutch waffle; grilled chicken sandwich.

Logan View

Monday: French toast; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls.

Tuesday: Eggs; cavatina, garlic breadstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; mexi raider burgers, chips.

Thursday: Pancake on a stick; raviolis.

Friday: Donuts; pizza, cookie.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast bar; hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, peaches, sugar cookie.

Tuesday: French toast sticks; chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce cups, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Grilled cheese; nachos, peas, tropical fruit, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Nutrition bar; pork patty sandwich, green beans, applesauce, oatmeal cookie.

Friday: Sausage and hash brown; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.

North Bend Central

Monday: Breakfast bites; hoagie sandwich, french fries, lettuce salad.

Tuesday: Coffee cake; tacos, refried beans, lettuce.

Wednesday: Power bites; chicken broccoli, rice casserole, dinner roll, lettuce salad.

Thursday: Choice of bagel; Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll.

Friday: Chef’s choice; senior lunch – chef’s choice.

Oakland-Craig

Monday: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, juice, milk; pepperoni pizza (elementary), pepperoni or buffalo pizza (junior high and high school), green beans, pears, milk, chef salad.

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; sub sandwich, sun chips, vegetable cup, fruit, milk, chef salad.

Wednesday: Cereal and fruit, milk; homemade broccoli cheese soup, toasted ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, milk, chef salad.

Thursday: Chef’s choice; barbecue pulled pork on a bun, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, milk, chef salad.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder

Monday: Biscuits and gravy; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, apricots.

Tuesday: Mini cinni; tater tot casserole, dinner roll, green beans, pears.

Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; sub sandwich, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; beef tips over potatoes, corn, dinner rolls, mixed fruit.

Friday: Cereal and toast; quesadilla, chips and salsa, lettuce, pineapple.

