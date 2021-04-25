 Skip to main content
School menus for April 26-30
School menus for April 26-30

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of April 26.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Thursday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets, cornbread muffin, mixed vegetables, peaches, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, Doritos, carrots, juice, milk.

Wednesday: Pizza sticks with sauce, green beans, broccoli, mixed berry cup, milk.

Thursday: French toast sticks, sausage, syrup, tri tater, mixed fruit, juice, milk.

Friday: Cheese pizza, vanilla chat snack, baby carrots, applesauce cup, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Macaroni and cheese with ham or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cooked broccoli, peas, pineapple, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, warm apples, milk.

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, tater tots, fresh fruit, orange juice, milk.

Thursday: Turkey and cheese sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, applesauce, harvest cheddar sun chips, milk.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast on a stick; mini corn dog.

Tuesday: Bagel; pork rib.

Wednesday: French toast; breaded beef sticks.

Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; sloppy joes.

Friday: Donut; fiestada pizza.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Cinni minis; macaroni and cheese, corn muffin.

Tuesday: Eggs; crispitos, breadsticks.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; super beef nachos.

Thursday: Maple tornado; breakfast for lunch.

Friday: Donuts; crispy chicken wraps, chips.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Donut; mini corn dogs, baked beans, tri tater, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and ham; biscuits and gravy, hash browns, orange slices, oatmeal cookie.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll; taco, corn, applesauce cup, peanut butter sandwich.

Friday: Pancake stick; chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, grapes, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza; hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, chips, lettuce.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Long john or donut; buttercrust, french fries, lettuce salad.

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; chef’s choice.

Friday: Chef’s choice; chicken patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza, juice, milk; teriyaki meatballs, brown rice, pineapple, hot vegetables, milk.

Tuesday: Mini whole grain chocolate donuts, juice, milk; chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, milk.

Wednesday: Assorted cold cereal, fruit or juice, milk; ham and cheese everything sliders, tomatoes and cucumbers, fresh grapes, milk.

Thursday: Pancake on a stick, fruit or juice, milk; beef soft tacos, refried beans, strawberry applesauce, milk.

Friday: Chef’s choice, juice, milk; hot dog with a whole grain bun, potato salad, baked beans, peaches, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, peaches.

Tuesday: Banana bread; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, pears.

Wednesday: Long johns; macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, green beans, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Parfaits; beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pineapple.

Friday: Cereal and toast; chicken sandwich, chips, celery and peanut butter, tropical fruit.

