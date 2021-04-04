School menus for April 5-9

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of April 5.
Archbishop Bergan
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: French dip sandwich, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Pizza sticks with sauce, corn, cheez it, pears, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, peas, breadstick, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Friday: Crescent, yogurt, string cheese, mixed vegetables, apple juice, ice cream sandwich, milk.
Trinity Lutheran
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, tater tots, baked beans, pineapple, milk.
Wednesday: Toasted ham and cheese or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, mandarin oranges, milk.
Thursday: Salisbury steak or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, warm apples, milk.
Friday: French bread cheese pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, peaches, milk.
Cedar Bluffs
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Breakfast casserole; breaded pork patty.
Wednesday: Pancakes; teriyaki chicken bites.
Thursday: Chocolate chip muffin; ham and cheese sliders.
Friday: Breakfast on toast; cheese pizza.
Logan View
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Eggs; quesadilla, churros.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries, baked beans.
Thursday: Breakfast burrito; chicken fajitas, breadsticks.
Friday: Donuts; sub sandwiches, chips.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Pop tart; Pizza Hut pizza (pepperoni or cheese), lettuce salad, breadstick, pears.
Wednesday: Donut; burrito, green beans, tropical fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: French toast sticks; meatball sub, Doritos, apple slices, Rice Krispie treat.
Friday: Mini bagels; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, grapes, tea roll.
Oakland-Craig
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; garlic cheese french bread pizza, marinara cup, baby carrots, mixed fruit, milk, chef salad.
Wednesday: Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich; Knight fried chicken bowl, peaches, milk, oriental chicken salad.
Thursday: Peaches and cream yogurt parfait, whole grain goldfish grahams; taco soup, whole grain Doritos, applesauce, milk, oriental chicken salad.
Friday: Mini whole grain cinnamon bagels; barbecue rib patty on a bun, fries, veggie sticks, milk, oriental chicken salad.
Scribner-Sn
yder
Monday: Pancake on a stick; barbecue rib, chips, peas, pears.
Tuesday: Pop tarts; shrimp poppers, fries, green beans, apricots.
Wednesday: Bagels with cream cheese; turkey and gravy over potatoes, dinner rolls, cookies, peaches.
Thursday: Assorted Danishes; hamburger pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pineapple.
Friday: Cereal and toast; hot ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, chips, oranges.