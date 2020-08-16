School menus for Aug. 17-21

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 17
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Potato ole, Spanish rice, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Crispitos with cheese sauce, Spanish rice, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Corn dog, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, tossed salad, green beans, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato smiles, pears, carrots, milk.
Thursday: Garlic french bread, peas, au gratin potatoes, mixed fruit, cookie, milk.
Friday: Burrito with sauce, corn, broccoli, fresh fruit, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Cereal or combo bar; hot dog.
Tuesday: Cereal or apple muffin; grilled chicken sandwich.
Wednesday: Cereal or stuffed bagel; deli sub.
Thursday: Cereal or french toast; pulled pork.
Friday: Cereal or mini donuts; calzone.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Banana bread; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; shrimp poppers.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwiches, fries, baked beans.
Thursday: Pancake on a stick; tacos or taco salads, breadsticks, fiesta beans.
Friday: Donuts; deep dish pizza.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Pancake on a stick; hamburger, french fries, peaches, oatmeal cookie.
Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; taco, corn, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese; turkey sub, doritos, orange slices, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: French toast sticks; barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans, tater tots, pears, sugar cookie.
Friday: Egg omelet; spaghetti, green beans, applesauce, breadstick.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Cheesy eggs or cereal, toast, assorted fruit and juice, milk; crispito, broccoli and cheese, spiral cut french fries, pineapple tidbits, mixed fruit cup.
Tuesday: Sausage gravy and biscuits, cereal, assorted fruit and juice, milk; walking taco, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and salsa, diced pears, mandarin oranges, chocolate rice krispies treat, milk; taco salad (junior high/high school option).
Wednesday: Cheese omelet, cereal, toast, fresh banana, apple juice, milk; cheese pizza, baby carrots, tomato and cucumber salad, mixed fruit, peach cup, milk; meatball marinara pizza or bistro spinach salad (junior high/high school options).
Thursday: Blueberries and banana parfait, cereal, assorted fruit and juice, milk; cheese quesadilla, cowboy corn salad, refried beans, strawberry cup, applesauce, cheddar goldfish, milk; barbecue pork quesadilla or bistro spinach salad (junior high/high school options).
Friday: Mini strawberry splash pancakes, strawberry applesauce, cereal, assorted fruit and juice, milk; turkey and cheese sub sandwich, sun chips, fresh vegetable cup, potato salad, fruit; bistro spinach salad (junior high/high school option).
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Stuffed bagels; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches.
Tuesday: Cereal bars; barbecue ribs, tater tots, corn, tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Banana bread; sub sandwich, chips, cucumbers, pears.
Thursday: Pancake on a stick; cheese pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, mixed fruit.
Friday: Cereal/toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, mixed fruit.
