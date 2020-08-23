School menus for Aug. 24-28

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 24
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken taquitos, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cups, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Crispito with sauce, corn, potato smiles, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, carrots, romaine lettuce, apples, milk.
Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage, tri tater, mixed fruit, fruitable juice plus, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, baby carrots, peaches, baked Cheetos, milk.
Friday: Yogurt, string cheese, crescent roll, corn, mixed vegetables, apples, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Hot dog or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, apple slices, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cooked carrots, pineapple, milk.
Wednesday: French toast sticks or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, tater tots, strawberry cups, milk.
Thursday: Toasted ham and cheese sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, pears, milk.
Friday: Chicken taquito or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, peaches, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Cereal or UBR cookie; cheeseburger.
Tuesday: Cereal or pancakes; popcorn chicken.
Wednesday: Cereal or cereal bar; barbecue rib sandwich.
Thursday: Cereal or breakfast sandwich; turkey lunchable.
Friday: Cereal or cinnamon roll; fiestata.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; hot beef sandwiches, mashed potatoes and gravy.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; chicken fajitas, breadsticks.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries, baked beans.
Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; hot dogs, chips.
Friday: Donuts; sub sandwiches, cookie.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza; pepperoni or cheese pizza, peas, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Donut; chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, orange slices, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Waffles; super nachos, corn, watermelon, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Yogurt and cheese stick; sloppy joe, french fries, cantaloupe, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday: Bagel with cream cheese; au gratin potatoes with ham, green beans, mixed fruit, dinner roll.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; chicken strips, curly fries, corn, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Pop tarts; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookie.
Wednesday: Long johns; nachos, refried beans, lettuce, tropical fruit.
Thursday: Mini cinni; beef patty, mashed potatoes, peas, pears.
Friday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, peaches.
