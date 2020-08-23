 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School menus for Aug. 24-28
View Comments

School menus for Aug. 24-28

{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 24

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken taquitos, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cups, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Crispito with sauce, corn, potato smiles, fruit juice, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, carrots, romaine lettuce, apples, milk.

Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage, tri tater, mixed fruit, fruitable juice plus, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, baby carrots, peaches, baked Cheetos, milk.

Friday: Yogurt, string cheese, crescent roll, corn, mixed vegetables, apples, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Hot dog or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, apple slices, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cooked carrots, pineapple, milk.

Wednesday: French toast sticks or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, tater tots, strawberry cups, milk.

Thursday: Toasted ham and cheese sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, pears, milk.

Friday: Chicken taquito or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, peaches, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Cereal or UBR cookie; cheeseburger.

Tuesday: Cereal or pancakes; popcorn chicken.

Wednesday: Cereal or cereal bar; barbecue rib sandwich.

Thursday: Cereal or breakfast sandwich; turkey lunchable.

Friday: Cereal or cinnamon roll; fiestata.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; hot beef sandwiches, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; chicken fajitas, breadsticks.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries, baked beans.

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; hot dogs, chips.

Friday: Donuts; sub sandwiches, cookie.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza; pepperoni or cheese pizza, peas, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Donut; chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, orange slices, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Waffles; super nachos, corn, watermelon, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Yogurt and cheese stick; sloppy joe, french fries, cantaloupe, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Bagel with cream cheese; au gratin potatoes with ham, green beans, mixed fruit, dinner roll.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; chicken strips, curly fries, corn, mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Pop tarts; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookie.

Wednesday: Long johns; nachos, refried beans, lettuce, tropical fruit.

Thursday: Mini cinni; beef patty, mashed potatoes, peas, pears.

Friday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, peaches.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Temp gauge during school board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News