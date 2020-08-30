School menus for Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 31
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Wednesday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, fresh fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Mini waffles and sausage, tri potato, diced peaches, dragon punch, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, baby carrots, mixed fruit, rice krispy treat, milk.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Cereal or donut holes; corn dog.
Tuesday: Stuffed pretzel; chicken nuggets.
Wednesday: Blueberry muffin; baked penne with garlic breadstick.
Thursday: Dutch waffle; crispitos and rice.
Friday: Pop tarts; cheese pizza.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini pancakes; mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; crispitos, breadstick, fiesta beans.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; shrimp poppers, dinner roll.
Thursday: Oatmeal rounds, fiestada bar.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast bar; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedge, applesauce, rice krispie treat.
Tuesday: French toast sticks; burrito with cheese, corn, apple slices, cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Muffin; walking taco, green beans, peaches, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Breakfast pizza; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, watermelon, sugar cookie.
Friday: Cinnamon roll; General Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli/carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Cheese scrambled eggs and toast, fruit, juice and milk; grilled cheese, mom’s tomato soup; lettuce salad, apricots, milk; junior high/high school options – three-cheese ciabatta melt , chef salad, strawberry applesauce.
Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, fruit, juice and milk; rotini with meat sauce or cheese sauce, lettuce salad, green peas, garlic breadstick, fresh apple, milk; junior high/high school options – chef salad, fresh apple.
Wednesday: Egg and cheese breadstick sandwich, fruit, juice and milk; cheese pizza, cucumber slices, peach cup, fruit punch, milk; junior high/high school options – cheese or pepperoni pizza, chef salad.
Thursday: New strawberry crunch parfait, fruit, juice and milk; big beef and cheese quesadilla, refried beans, corn tortilla chips, salsa dipping cup, fresh fruit, milk; junior high/high school option – chef salad.
Friday: Pancakes, fruit, juice and milk; chicken nuggets, fries, corn, fresh fruit salad, carnival cookie, milk; junior high/high school option – chef salad.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Biscuits and gravy; chicken sandwich, fries, corn, pears.
Tuesday: Apple frudel; crispito, chips and salsa, lettuce, pineapple.
Wednesday: Bagel with cream cheese; tater tot bar, broccoli, cookies, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; frito boat, fruit cup, cinnamon rolls, peaches.
Friday: Cereal/toast; popcorn chicken, waffle fries, green beans, mandarin oranges.
