School menus for Aug. 31-Sept. 4
School menus for Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 31

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.

Wednesday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Tuesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, fresh fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Mini waffles and sausage, tri potato, diced peaches, dragon punch, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, baby carrots, mixed fruit, rice krispy treat, milk.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Cereal or donut holes; corn dog.

Tuesday: Stuffed pretzel; chicken nuggets.

Wednesday: Blueberry muffin; baked penne with garlic breadstick.

Thursday: Dutch waffle; crispitos and rice.

Friday: Pop tarts; cheese pizza.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini pancakes; mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; crispitos, breadstick, fiesta beans.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; shrimp poppers, dinner roll.

Thursday: Oatmeal rounds, fiestada bar.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast bar; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedge, applesauce, rice krispie treat.

Tuesday: French toast sticks; burrito with cheese, corn, apple slices, cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Muffin; walking taco, green beans, peaches, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Breakfast pizza; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, watermelon, sugar cookie.

Friday: Cinnamon roll; General Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli/carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Cheese scrambled eggs and toast, fruit, juice and milk; grilled cheese, mom’s tomato soup; lettuce salad, apricots, milk; junior high/high school options – three-cheese ciabatta melt , chef salad, strawberry applesauce.

Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, fruit, juice and milk; rotini with meat sauce or cheese sauce, lettuce salad, green peas, garlic breadstick, fresh apple, milk; junior high/high school options – chef salad, fresh apple.

Wednesday: Egg and cheese breadstick sandwich, fruit, juice and milk; cheese pizza, cucumber slices, peach cup, fruit punch, milk; junior high/high school options – cheese or pepperoni pizza, chef salad.

Thursday: New strawberry crunch parfait, fruit, juice and milk; big beef and cheese quesadilla, refried beans, corn tortilla chips, salsa dipping cup, fresh fruit, milk; junior high/high school option – chef salad.

Friday: Pancakes, fruit, juice and milk; chicken nuggets, fries, corn, fresh fruit salad, carnival cookie, milk; junior high/high school option – chef salad.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Biscuits and gravy; chicken sandwich, fries, corn, pears.

Tuesday: Apple frudel; crispito, chips and salsa, lettuce, pineapple.

Wednesday: Bagel with cream cheese; tater tot bar, broccoli, cookies, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; frito boat, fruit cup, cinnamon rolls, peaches.

Friday: Cereal/toast; popcorn chicken, waffle fries, green beans, mandarin oranges.

