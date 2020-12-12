School menus for Dec. 14-18

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Dec. 14
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday:
Tuesday:
Wednesday:
Thursday:
Friday:
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, juice, applesauce, Oreo cookies, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, smile fries, green beans, diced peaches.
Wednesday: Pizza crunchers, carrots, corn, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Deli turkey sandwich, vegetable, peas, diced pears, milk.
Friday: No school.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Hot dog or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, warm apples, milk.
Tuesday: Egg tac go or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, smiley fries, strawberries, milk.
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Scalloped potatoes with ham or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, milk.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pop tarts; macaroni and cheese.
Tuesday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.
Wednesday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.
Thursday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.
Friday: Donut; pizza.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Pancakes; quesadilla, churro.
Tuesday: Eggs; corn dogs, chips.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Christmas dinner.
Thursday: Bagel twist; tacos, breadsticks, fiesta beans.
Friday: Donuts; pizza.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast bar; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedge, fruit cocktail, rice krispie treat.
Tuesday: Muffin; taco Tuesday, green beans, peaches, peanut butter sandwich.
Wednesday: Popsicle stick; barbecue rib sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: French toast sticks; sloppy joe, smile fries, orange slices, sugar cookie.
Friday: Sausage and hash browns; creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, corn, cranberries, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Combo bar; popcorn chicken.
Tuesday: A+ biscuit; pop pies.
Wednesday: Oatmeal; taco burger.
Thursday: Cheese omelet; potato boats.
Friday: Pancakes; hamburger or cheeseburger.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast stuffed potato skins, apple juice, milk; teriyaki meatballs, rice, pineapple, milk, chef salad.
Tuesday: Assorted cereal bars, apple juice, milk; cheese burger, french fries with Chipolte ranch sauce, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: French toast sticks, applesauce cup, milk; chicken alfredo, broccoli, garlic bread stick, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Assorted cereal, apple juice, milk; grilled cheese sandwich, soup, peaches, milk.
Friday: Chef’s choice; pizza quesadilla, fresh vegetables and ranch, sliced pears, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: French toast sticks; patty day, mashed potatoes, green beans, tropical fruit.
Tuesday: Pop tarts; corn dogs, chips, corn, peaches.
Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, green bean casserole, fruit fluff.
Thursday: Combo bar; chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cup, apricots.
Friday: Cereal and toast; hot ham and cheese, chips, cucumbers, pears.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!