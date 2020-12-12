 Skip to main content
School menus for Dec. 14-18
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Dec. 14

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, juice, applesauce, Oreo cookies, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, smile fries, green beans, diced peaches.

Wednesday: Pizza crunchers, carrots, corn, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Deli turkey sandwich, vegetable, peas, diced pears, milk.

Friday: No school.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Hot dog or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, warm apples, milk.

Tuesday: Egg tac go or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, smiley fries, strawberries, milk.

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Scalloped potatoes with ham or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, milk.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pop tarts; macaroni and cheese.

Tuesday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.

Wednesday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.

Thursday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.

Friday: Donut; pizza.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Pancakes; quesadilla, churro.

Tuesday: Eggs; corn dogs, chips.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Christmas dinner.

Thursday: Bagel twist; tacos, breadsticks, fiesta beans.

Friday: Donuts; pizza.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast bar; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedge, fruit cocktail, rice krispie treat.

Tuesday: Muffin; taco Tuesday, green beans, peaches, peanut butter sandwich.

Wednesday: Popsicle stick; barbecue rib sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday: French toast sticks; sloppy joe, smile fries, orange slices, sugar cookie.

Friday: Sausage and hash browns; creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, corn, cranberries, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Combo bar; popcorn chicken.

Tuesday: A+ biscuit; pop pies.

Wednesday: Oatmeal; taco burger.

Thursday: Cheese omelet; potato boats.

Friday: Pancakes; hamburger or cheeseburger.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast stuffed potato skins, apple juice, milk; teriyaki meatballs, rice, pineapple, milk, chef salad.

Tuesday: Assorted cereal bars, apple juice, milk; cheese burger, french fries with Chipolte ranch sauce, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: French toast sticks, applesauce cup, milk; chicken alfredo, broccoli, garlic bread stick, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Assorted cereal, apple juice, milk; grilled cheese sandwich, soup, peaches, milk.

Friday: Chef’s choice; pizza quesadilla, fresh vegetables and ranch, sliced pears, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: French toast sticks; patty day, mashed potatoes, green beans, tropical fruit.

Tuesday: Pop tarts; corn dogs, chips, corn, peaches.

Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, green bean casserole, fruit fluff.

Thursday: Combo bar; chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cup, apricots.

Friday: Cereal and toast; hot ham and cheese, chips, cucumbers, pears.

Tags

