School menus for Dec. 7-11

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Dec. 7
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, garlic bread, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Hot dog or chili dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Yogurt, string cheese, crescent, corn, apple juice, peas, cookie, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, broccoli, applesauce, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, seasoned fries, baby carrots, Doritos, milk.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, carrots, peaches, cheez it, milk.
Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Breaded pork patty or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, warm apples, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Chili or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, tater tots, pears, milk.
Thursday: Fish sticks or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, green beans, pineapple, milk.
Friday: Cheeseburger or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, mandarin oranges, milk.
Cedar Bluffs
Public SchoolsMonday: Cereal bar; chicken nuggets.
Tuesday: Breakfast on a stick; spaghetti and meatballs.
Wednesday: French toast; deli sub.
Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; chili and cinnamon roll.
Friday: Breakfast pizza; hot dogs.
Logan View
Public SchoolsMonday: Cinni minis; macaroni and cheese, corn bread, muffin.
Tuesday: Eggs; chicken fajita, breadstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries, baked beans.
Thursday: Breakfast crispito; crispy chicken wrap.
Friday: Donuts; hot ham and cheese, chips.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Egg omelet; pepperoni or cheese pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Donut; chicken patty sandwich, green beans, peaches, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Mini waffles; nachos, corn, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Cinnamon roll, ham patty sandwich, tater tots, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday: Grilled cheese; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli/carrots/rice, pineapple, tea roll.
North Bend
Central SchoolsMonday: Pop tarts; crispito.
Tuesday: Coffee cake; pulled pork.
Wednesday: French toast sticks; cheeseburger soup, cinnamon roll.
Thursday: Egg casserole; chicken fried steak.
Friday: Cinnamon rolls; walking tacos.
Scribner-Snyder
Public Schools Monday: Banana bread; chicken sandwich, chips, corn, pears.
Tuesday: Mini cinni; shepherd’s pie, peas, dinner rolls, apricots.
Wednesday: Bagel with cream cheese; cheese pizza, bread sticks, lettuce, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Breakfast pizza; taco burger, tater tots, green beans, pineapple.
Friday: Cereal/toast; quesadilla, rice, lettuce, peaches.
