School menus for Feb. 1-5
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 1

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Crispito with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont

Public SchoolsMonday: Corn dog, oven fries, raisins, mini pretzels, milk.

Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza, veggie beans, au gratin potatoes, fruit juice, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Toasted cheese sandwich, broccoli, applesauce cup, Rice Krispy treat, milk.

Friday: Fiestada, peas, baby carrots, clementine, milk.

Trinity

Lutheran SchoolMonday: Hot ham and cheese or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, corn, peaches, milk.

Tuesday: Goulash or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, pineapple, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, cooked broccoli, applesauce cup, milk.

Thursday: Fish sticks or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, macaroni and cheese, peas, mandarin oranges, milk.

Friday: Mini waffles or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sausage link, tater tots, strawberries, orange juice, milk.

Cedar Bluffs

Public SchoolsMonday: Cereal bar; corn dog.

Tuesday: Muffins; chicken drumstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast casserole; barbecue rib.

Thursday: Apple churro; chicken alfredo.

Friday: Egg taco; hot ham and cheese.

Logan View

Public SchoolsMonday: Banana bread; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; crispy chicken wrap, chips.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chili soup, cinnamon roll.

Thursday: Dutch waffle; pizza, cookie.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Egg omelet; Pizza Hut pepperoni or cheese pizza, lettuce salad, pears.

Tuesday: Muffin; cheeseburger or hamburger, french fries, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; pork chop patty sandwich, green beans, mandarin oranges, cookie.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll; meatball sub, sun chips, peas, grapes, Rice Krispie.

Friday: Bagel; chili, grilled cheese, fresh veggies, applies.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes, fruit, juice, milk; teriyaki chicken and rice, oriental vegetables, fruit, milk, salad.

Tuesday: Cereal, string cheese, juice, milk; chili and cinnamon rolls, peaches, milk, greek salad.

Wednesday: Mini blueberry waffles, juice, milk; pasta with meat sauce, garlic bread, seasoned carrots, milk, greek salad.

Thursday: Gogurt, cereal or whole grain pop tart, juice, milk; chicken nuggets, tri tater, corn, milk, greek salad.

Friday: Sausage biscuit breakfast sandwich, fruit, juice, milk; pizza, green beans, pears, milk, greek salad.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Combo bar; beef stew, dinner rolls, cookies, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Bagels with cream cheese; chili dogs, chips, baked beans, pears.

Wednesday: Mini pancakes; shepherd’s pie, dinner rolls, peas, peaches.

Thursday: Long johns; philly sandwich, curly fries, corn, tropical fruit.

Friday: Cereal and toast; macaroni and cheese, tater tots, green beans, apricots.

