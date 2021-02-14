 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School menus for Feb. 15-19
View Comments

School menus for Feb. 15-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 15

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken taquito, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Pizza crunchers, oven fries, romaine lettuce, juice cup, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, corn, au gratin potatoes, applesauce cup, milk.

Friday: Cheese pizza, mixed vegetables, oven fries, apple, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Stuffed crust cheese pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, pears, milk.

Thursday: Chicken taquito or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, corn, peaches, milk.

Friday: Hoagies and peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, applesauce, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: UBR cookie; grilled chicken.

Tuesday: Pancakes; turkey and mashed potatoes.

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; pizza.

Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; chicken noodle soup.

Friday: Donut; cheese lasagna.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes.

Tuesday: Eggs; chicken sandwich, fries.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken tortilla soup.

Thursday: Pancake on a stick; tacos, breadstick, fiesta beans.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Breakfast bar; mini corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches, Rice Krispie treat.

Wednesday: Egg omelet; turkey sub, Doritos, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday: Pancake stick; taco, corn, grapes, peanut butter sandwich.

Friday: Hash brown and sausage; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Scrambled eggs; taco or fajita.

Tuesday: Choice of muffins; sloppy joes.

Wednesday: Pancake on a stick; tuna and noodles.

Thursday: Coffee cake; pizza.

Friday: No school.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Cherry frudel, juice, milk; country fried steak, mashed potatoes with peppered white gravy, seasoned peas, milk.

Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, juice, milk; dutch waffle with blueberry sauce and whip cream, orange juice, sausage links, milk.

Wednesday: Egg and cheese breakfast croissant, juice, milk; beef nachos, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, applesauce, milk.

Thursday: Yogurt parfait, goldfish graham crackers, juice, milk; deluxe crispy chicken sandwich (spicy option for grades 6-12), lettuce, tomato slice, fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Pop tarts; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, peaches.

Tuesday: Apple frudel; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.

Wednesday: Stuffed bagels; quesadilla, chips and salsa, lettuce, tropical fruit.

Thursday: Cereal and toast; hamburgers, chips, corn, pears.

Friday: No school.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists discover mysterious new lifeforms deep below Antarctica

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News