School menus for Feb. 15-19

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 15
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken taquito, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Pizza crunchers, oven fries, romaine lettuce, juice cup, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, corn, au gratin potatoes, applesauce cup, milk.
Friday: Cheese pizza, mixed vegetables, oven fries, apple, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Stuffed crust cheese pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, pears, milk.
Thursday: Chicken taquito or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, corn, peaches, milk.
Friday: Hoagies and peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, applesauce, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: UBR cookie; grilled chicken.
Tuesday: Pancakes; turkey and mashed potatoes.
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; pizza.
Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; chicken noodle soup.
Friday: Donut; cheese lasagna.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes.
Tuesday: Eggs; chicken sandwich, fries.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken tortilla soup.
Thursday: Pancake on a stick; tacos, breadstick, fiesta beans.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Breakfast bar; mini corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches, Rice Krispie treat.
Wednesday: Egg omelet; turkey sub, Doritos, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: Pancake stick; taco, corn, grapes, peanut butter sandwich.
Friday: Hash brown and sausage; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Scrambled eggs; taco or fajita.
Tuesday: Choice of muffins; sloppy joes.
Wednesday: Pancake on a stick; tuna and noodles.
Thursday: Coffee cake; pizza.
Friday: No school.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Cherry frudel, juice, milk; country fried steak, mashed potatoes with peppered white gravy, seasoned peas, milk.
Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, juice, milk; dutch waffle with blueberry sauce and whip cream, orange juice, sausage links, milk.
Wednesday: Egg and cheese breakfast croissant, juice, milk; beef nachos, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, applesauce, milk.
Thursday: Yogurt parfait, goldfish graham crackers, juice, milk; deluxe crispy chicken sandwich (spicy option for grades 6-12), lettuce, tomato slice, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Pop tarts; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, peaches.
Tuesday: Apple frudel; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.
Wednesday: Stuffed bagels; quesadilla, chips and salsa, lettuce, tropical fruit.
Thursday: Cereal and toast; hamburgers, chips, corn, pears.
Friday: No school.