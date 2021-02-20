 Skip to main content
School menus for Feb. 22-26
School menus for Feb. 22-26

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 22

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools Monday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools Monday: Crispito with cheese sauce, seasoned fries, peaches, pudding cup, milk.

Tuesday: Yogurt, string cheese, crescent, corn, applesauce cup, carrots, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, peas, mixed vegetables, fruit juice, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, potato chips, fruit juice, milk.

Friday: Pizza sticks, sauce, baby carrots, mixed fruit, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Cheeseburger or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, mandarin oranges, milk.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, warm apples, milk.

Wednesday: Egg and cheese omelet or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, tater tots, sausage links, strawberries, orange juice, milk.

Thursday: Chicken and noodles or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, peas, salad, pineapple, milk.

Friday: Scalloped potatoes and ham or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, applesauce, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Pop tarts; burger and chips.

Tuesday: Dutch waffle; chicken nuggets.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and toast; chicken noodle casserole.

Thursday: Breakfast on a stick; beef sticks and potatoes.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Cinni mini; macaroni and cheese, cornbread muffin.

Tuesday: Eggs; corndogs, fries.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken noodle soup, long john.

Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; quesadilla, churro.

Friday: Donuts; sub sandwich, chips.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: S’mores; fiestada, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: French toast sticks; chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, fruit cocktail, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; super nachos, peas, grapes, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Egg omelet; ham patty sandwich, curly fries, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Donut; creamed turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches, tea roll.

North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Sausage biscuit; popcorn chicken.

Tuesday: Yogurt parfait; chef’s choice.

Wednesday: Pop tarts; macho nacho.

Thursday: Pretzel with cheese; calzone or quesadilla.

Friday: French toast sticks; fish sticks.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast pizza, juice, milk; toasted ham and cheese sandwich, french fries, pears, milk, crispy chicken ranch salad.

Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, juice, milk; dutch waffle, sausage links, blueberry sauce and whip cream, orange juice, cheese stick, milk, crispy chicken ranch salad.

Wednesday: Chef’s choice, juice, milk; country fried steak, mashed potatoes, peppered white gravy, peas, milk.

Thursday: Yogurt parfait, juice, milk; chicken and cheese taquitos, cheese sauce, corn, fresh grapes, milk.

Friday: Oatmeal, raisins, juice, milk; pizza, side salad, orange wedges, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Biscuits and gravy; chicken strips, curly fries, green beans, pears.

Tuesday: Waffles; open face pot pie, peas, cookies, apricots.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cups, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Cherry frudel; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, peaches.

Friday: Cereal/toast; shrimp poppers, waffle fries, corn, apricots.

Tags

