School menus for Feb. 8-12
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 8

Archbishop Bergan

Catholic SchoolsMonday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Beef and noodles, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes, sausage and syrup, juice box, tri tater, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, cornbread muffin, broccoli, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, carrots, pears, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, mixed berry cup, cookie, milk.

Friday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, pears, baked Cheetos, milk.

Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Lasagna rollups or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, green beans, salad, pineapple, milk.

Tuesday: Sloppy joe or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, fresh fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, peaches, bread, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nachos or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, refried beans, corn, pears, milk.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Combo bar and smiles; macaroni and cheese.

Tuesday: Mini waffles; walking taco.

Wednesday: Corn bread and honey; popcorn chicken.

Thursday: French toast; hot beef.

Friday: Stuffed cereal bar; teriyaki chicken.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Mini pancakes; chicken alfredo.

Tuesday: Eggs; hamburgers, fries, baked beans.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken noodle soup, long john.

Thursday: Breakfast crispitos; crispitos, breadsticks.

Friday: Donuts; fiestada, bar/cake.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Grilled cheese; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches, sugar cookie.

Tuesday: Turnover; burrito, lettuce salad, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.

Wednesday: Mini waffles; spaghetti, green beans, pears, breadstick.

Thursday: Donut; barbecue rib sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, oatmeal cookie.

Friday: Scrambled eggs and ham; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, tea roll.

North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Cheese omelet; pot pies.

Tuesday: Long john or donut; spaghetti.

Wednesday: Combo bars; cheesy pulled pork.

Thursday: Breakfast pizza; chicken fried steak.

Friday: Funnel cake; hamburger or cheeseburger.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Whole grain blueberry muffin, fruit, juice, milk; chicken noodle soup, whole grain mozzarella cheese breadstick, celery and carrot sticks, apple sauce, milk, greek salad.

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy, fruit, juice, milk; crispito, curly fries, broccoli, cheese sauce, milk, crispy chicken ranch salad.

Wednesday: Pancakes and sausage, fruit, juice, milk; chicken fajitas, peppers and onions, corn, strawberry fluff, milk, crispy chicken ranch salad.

Thursday: Yogurt parfait, graham crackers, fruit, juice, milk; pizza, french fries, pears, milk, crispy chicken ranch salad.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: French toast sticks; beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Cereal bar; taco burgers, tater tots, green beans, peaches.

Wednesday: Banana bread; macaroni and cheese, curly fries, green beans, apricots.

Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; cheese pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pineapple.

Friday: Cereal and toast; chicken sandwich, chips, corn, pears.

