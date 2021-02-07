School menus for Feb. 8-12

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 8
Archbishop Bergan
Catholic SchoolsMonday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Beef and noodles, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes, sausage and syrup, juice box, tri tater, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, cornbread muffin, broccoli, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, carrots, pears, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, mixed berry cup, cookie, milk.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, pears, baked Cheetos, milk.
Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Lasagna rollups or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, green beans, salad, pineapple, milk.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, fresh fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, peaches, bread, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nachos or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, refried beans, corn, pears, milk.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Combo bar and smiles; macaroni and cheese.
Tuesday: Mini waffles; walking taco.
Wednesday: Corn bread and honey; popcorn chicken.
Thursday: French toast; hot beef.
Friday: Stuffed cereal bar; teriyaki chicken.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Mini pancakes; chicken alfredo.
Tuesday: Eggs; hamburgers, fries, baked beans.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken noodle soup, long john.
Thursday: Breakfast crispitos; crispitos, breadsticks.
Friday: Donuts; fiestada, bar/cake.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Grilled cheese; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches, sugar cookie.
Tuesday: Turnover; burrito, lettuce salad, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.
Wednesday: Mini waffles; spaghetti, green beans, pears, breadstick.
Thursday: Donut; barbecue rib sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, oatmeal cookie.
Friday: Scrambled eggs and ham; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, tea roll.
North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Cheese omelet; pot pies.
Tuesday: Long john or donut; spaghetti.
Wednesday: Combo bars; cheesy pulled pork.
Thursday: Breakfast pizza; chicken fried steak.
Friday: Funnel cake; hamburger or cheeseburger.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Whole grain blueberry muffin, fruit, juice, milk; chicken noodle soup, whole grain mozzarella cheese breadstick, celery and carrot sticks, apple sauce, milk, greek salad.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy, fruit, juice, milk; crispito, curly fries, broccoli, cheese sauce, milk, crispy chicken ranch salad.
Wednesday: Pancakes and sausage, fruit, juice, milk; chicken fajitas, peppers and onions, corn, strawberry fluff, milk, crispy chicken ranch salad.
Thursday: Yogurt parfait, graham crackers, fruit, juice, milk; pizza, french fries, pears, milk, crispy chicken ranch salad.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: French toast sticks; beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Cereal bar; taco burgers, tater tots, green beans, peaches.
Wednesday: Banana bread; macaroni and cheese, curly fries, green beans, apricots.
Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; cheese pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pineapple.
Friday: Cereal and toast; chicken sandwich, chips, corn, pears.