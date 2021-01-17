 Skip to main content
School menus for Jan. 18-22
School menus for Jan. 18-22

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 18

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Beef fiestada, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Potato ole (tater tots with taco meat and cheese sauce), garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, oven tri taters, mixed fruit, fruit juice, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce cup, milk.

Thursday: Crispito with sauce, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, mandarin oranges, milk.

Friday: Hamburger on a bun, oven fries, fruit juice, rice krispie treat, milk.

Cedar Bluffs

Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Cereal bar; chicken nuggets.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; breaded pork patty.

Thursday: Bagel; spaghetti and meatballs.

Friday: Breakfast burrito; hot dog.

Logan View

Public SchoolsMonday: French toast; macaroni and cheese, cornbread, muffin.

Tuesday: Eggs; chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken noodle soup, long john, donut.

Thursday: Breakfast crispito; quesadilla, churro.

Friday: Donuts; sub sandwich, chips.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast pizza; mini corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches, peanut butter sandwich.

Tuesday: Donut; chicken sandwich, tater tots, tropical fruit, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and ham; nachos, green beans, pears, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Sausage and hash browns; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.

Friday: No school.

North Bend

Central SchoolsMonday: Breakfast bites; pot pies.

Tuesday: Coffee cake; macaroni dog.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet; butter crust tomato soup.

Thursday: Dutch waffles; pork patty dinner.

Friday: Chef’s choice; fish patty.

Oakland-Craig

Public SchoolsMonday: Cereal bar, string cheese, juice, milk; turkey and cheese sub, side salad, mixed fruit, sun chips, milk, chef salad.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, juice, milk; cheese quesadilla, salsa, sliced pears, baby carrots and ranch, milk, chef salad.

Wednesday: Yogurt and cereal, juice, milk; rib patty on a bun, mixed vegetables, sliced peaches, baked lays chips, milk, chef salad.

Thursday: Mini blueberry pancakes, juice, milk; chicken nuggets, corn, tri tater, milk, chef salad.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder

Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches.

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; tacos, refried beans, lettuce, tropical fruit.

Thursday: Breakfast bar; tater tot casserole, dinner rolls, green beans, mixed fruit.

Friday: Cereal and toast; hot ham and cheese, chips, cucumbers, pears.

