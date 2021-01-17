School menus for Jan. 18-22

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 18
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Beef fiestada, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Potato ole (tater tots with taco meat and cheese sauce), garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: No school.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, oven tri taters, mixed fruit, fruit juice, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce cup, milk.
Thursday: Crispito with sauce, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, mandarin oranges, milk.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun, oven fries, fruit juice, rice krispie treat, milk.
Cedar Bluffs
Public SchoolsMonday: No school.
Tuesday: Cereal bar; chicken nuggets.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; breaded pork patty.
Thursday: Bagel; spaghetti and meatballs.
Friday: Breakfast burrito; hot dog.
Logan View
Public SchoolsMonday: French toast; macaroni and cheese, cornbread, muffin.
Tuesday: Eggs; chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken noodle soup, long john, donut.
Thursday: Breakfast crispito; quesadilla, churro.
Friday: Donuts; sub sandwich, chips.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast pizza; mini corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches, peanut butter sandwich.
Tuesday: Donut; chicken sandwich, tater tots, tropical fruit, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and ham; nachos, green beans, pears, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Sausage and hash browns; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.
Friday: No school.
North Bend
Central SchoolsMonday: Breakfast bites; pot pies.
Tuesday: Coffee cake; macaroni dog.
Wednesday: Cheese omelet; butter crust tomato soup.
Thursday: Dutch waffles; pork patty dinner.
Friday: Chef’s choice; fish patty.
Oakland-Craig
Public SchoolsMonday: Cereal bar, string cheese, juice, milk; turkey and cheese sub, side salad, mixed fruit, sun chips, milk, chef salad.
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, juice, milk; cheese quesadilla, salsa, sliced pears, baby carrots and ranch, milk, chef salad.
Wednesday: Yogurt and cereal, juice, milk; rib patty on a bun, mixed vegetables, sliced peaches, baked lays chips, milk, chef salad.
Thursday: Mini blueberry pancakes, juice, milk; chicken nuggets, corn, tri tater, milk, chef salad.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder
Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; tacos, refried beans, lettuce, tropical fruit.