School menus for Jan. 25-29
School menus for Jan. 25-29

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 25

Archbishop Bergan

Catholic SchoolsMonday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Crispito with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools Monday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, bunny friends, juice, milk.

Tuesday: Pizza crunchers, corn, carrots, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, peas, bread stick, romaine mix, juice, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, broccoli, baby carrots, mixed fruit, ice cream sandwich, milk.

Friday: Pizza sticks, green beans, oven fries, diced pears, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: UBR cookie; grilled chicken sandwich.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage; beef sticks.

Wednesday: Breakfast casserole; deli sub and soup.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll; walking taco.

Friday: Waffle sticks; pizza.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Cinni minis; hot beef, mashed potatoes, corn.

Tuesday: Eggs; crispitos, breadsticks.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; potato soup, muffin.

Thursday: Oatmeal round; corn dogs, fries.

Friday: Donuts; hot ham and cheese, chips.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: French toast sticks; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Turnover; sloppy joe, tater tots, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Pancake stick; walking taco, green beans, apple slices, sugar cookie.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll; biscuits and gravy, hash browns, orange slices, oatmeal cookie.

Friday: Breakfast bar; chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, tropical fruit, tea roll.

North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Bagels; walking taco.

Tuesday: Waffles; oriental dinner.

Wednesday: Pop tarts; Italian dunkers.

Thursday: Breakfast pizza; pulled pork.

Friday: Long john or donut; hot dog or cheddar dog.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Waffles, fruit, milk; corn dog, fries, peaches, milk, chef salad.

Tuesday: Cereal, juice, milk; pizza quesadilla, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and sour cream, refried beans, milk, chef salad.

Wednesday: Cereal variety, fruit, milk; barbecue pulled pork on a bun, tater tots, applesauce, milk, chef salad.

Thursday: Fruit yogurt parfait, milk; chili, cinnamon rolls, sliced apples, milk, greek salad.

Friday: Cheesy eggs, toast, juice, milk; chicken nuggets, tri tater, green beans, milk, greek salad.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Pancake on a stick; pork patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, tropical fruit.

Tuesday: Cereal bar; crispito, chips and salsa, refried beans, apricots.

Wednesday: Parfaits; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, peaches.

Thursday: Apple frudel; chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cups, pears.

Friday: Cereal and toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

