School menus for March 1-5

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 1.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Tater tots with taco meat and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog/chili dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Beef fiestada, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mixed vegetables, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Crispito, corn, carrots, cheez it, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, smile fries, green beans, fruit juice, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, peas, oven fries, diced pears, ice cream sandwich, milk.
Friday: Garlic french bread, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, sliced apples in a bag, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: UBR cookie; mini corn dogs.
Tuesday: French toast; mini tacos.
Wednesday: Muffins; chicken fried steak.
Thursday: Breakfast pizza; chili and cinnamon roll.
Friday: Donut holes; cheese lasagna.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza; Pizza Hut pizza (pepperoni or cheese), lettuce salad, breadstick, pears.
Tuesday: Muffin; hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, peaches, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese; barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: Donut; chili, grilled cheese, fresh vegetables, apple slices.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Biscuits and gravy; corn dogs.
Tuesday: Yogurt parfait; chicken fried steak.
Wednesday: Long john; chicken pot pie.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Chef’s choice; fruit, milk; sloppy joes, fries, fresh orange, milk.
Tuesday: Assorted cereal, fruit, milk; chicken tortellini alfredo, garlic breadstick, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Mini cinnamon bagel and cream cheese, fruit, milk; chicken nuggets, fries, corn, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Bagels with cream cheese; beef tips over potatoes, California vegetables, dinner roll, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; walking taco, lettuce, cookies, pineapple.
Wednesday: Breakfast bar; corn dogs, chips, corn, peaches.
Thursday: Long johns; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, apricots.
Friday: Cereal/toast; macaroni and cheese, tater tots, green beans, pears.