 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School menus for March 1-5
View Comments
editor's pick top story

School menus for March 1-5

{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 1.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Tater tots with taco meat and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog/chili dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Beef fiestada, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mixed vegetables, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Crispito, corn, carrots, cheez it, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, smile fries, green beans, fruit juice, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, peas, oven fries, diced pears, ice cream sandwich, milk.

Friday: Garlic french bread, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, sliced apples in a bag, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: UBR cookie; mini corn dogs.

Tuesday: French toast; mini tacos.

Wednesday: Muffins; chicken fried steak.

Thursday: Breakfast pizza; chili and cinnamon roll.

Friday: Donut holes; cheese lasagna.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza; Pizza Hut pizza (pepperoni or cheese), lettuce salad, breadstick, pears.

Tuesday: Muffin; hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, peaches, sugar cookie.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday: Grilled cheese; barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday: Donut; chili, grilled cheese, fresh vegetables, apple slices.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Biscuits and gravy; corn dogs.

Tuesday: Yogurt parfait; chicken fried steak.

Wednesday: Long john; chicken pot pie.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Chef’s choice; fruit, milk; sloppy joes, fries, fresh orange, milk.

Tuesday: Assorted cereal, fruit, milk; chicken tortellini alfredo, garlic breadstick, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Mini cinnamon bagel and cream cheese, fruit, milk; chicken nuggets, fries, corn, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Bagels with cream cheese; beef tips over potatoes, California vegetables, dinner roll, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; walking taco, lettuce, cookies, pineapple.

Wednesday: Breakfast bar; corn dogs, chips, corn, peaches.

Thursday: Long johns; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, apricots.

Friday: Cereal/toast; macaroni and cheese, tater tots, green beans, pears.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 28

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News