School menus for March 15-19
School menus for March 15-19

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 15.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Cereal bar; grilled chicken.

Tuesday: Pancakes; crispitos.

Wednesday: Omeletts; spaghetti.

Thursday: Breakfast casserole; chicken noodle casserole.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; chicken alfredo.

Tuesday: Eggs; tacos, breadsticks.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries.

Thursday: Pancake on a stick; crispy chicken wrap, chips.

Friday: Donuts; cheese raviolis.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Egg omelet; corn dog, baked beans, potato triangle, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; pork chop patty sandwich, green beans, mandarin oranges, oatmeal cookie.

Wednesday: Breakfast bar; turkey sub, sun chips, grapes, Rice Krispie treat.

Thursday: Donut; barbecue rib sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, sugar cookie.

Friday: French toast sticks; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken; broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Pretzel with cheese; Mr. Rib.

Tuesday: Choice of muffin; chicken patty.

Wednesday: Pop tarts; St. Patrick’s Day bunza.

Thursday: Breakfast pizza; walking tacos.

Friday: Long john; cheese pizza.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza, juice, milk; chicken nuggets, fries, mixed vegetables, milk, southwest chipotle ranch salad.

Tuesday: Cereal bar, fruit, milk; fiestada pizza, apple churro, corn, fruit, milk, southwest chipotle ranch salad.

Wednesday: Lucky Charms, juice, milk; macaroni and cheese, broccoli, sliced pears, milk, southwest chipotle ranch salad.

Thursday: Yogurt, whole grain goldfish grahams, apple juice, milk; chicken and waffles, hot cinnamon apples, baby carrots, milk, southwest chipotle ranch salad.

Friday: Apple cinnamon oatmeal, whole grain toast, juice, milk; pizza cheese quesadilla, salsa, sour cream, cucumber slices, fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Mini pancakes; barbecue ribs, french fries, baked beans, pineapple.

Tuesday: Cherry frudel; tater tot casserole, dinner rolls, green beans, pears.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; crispito, chips and salsa, lettuce, peaches.

Thursday: Pop tarts; hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, apricots.

Friday: Cereal/toast; fish sandwich, waffle fries, peas, mixed fruit.

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

