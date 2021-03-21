School menus for March 22-26

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 22.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, bunny friends, juice, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza crunchers, corn, carrots, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, juice, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, baby carrots, sliced apples, potato chips, milk.
Friday: Pizza sticks, cookie, oven fries, diced pears, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pop tarts; hot dogs.
Tuesday: Apple churro; chicken drumstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; breakfast for lunch (pancakes and sausage).
Thursday: Waffle sticks; chicken nuggets.
Friday: Donut; macaroni and cheese.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnis; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; macaroni and cheese, corn bread, muffin.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, fries.
Thursday: Breakfast crispitos; crispitos, breadsticks.
Friday: Donuts; turkey wraps (tuna available for Lent).
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pop tart; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Mini pancakes; ham patty sandwich, baked beans, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and ham; super nachos, green beans, grapes, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Nutrition bar; sausage gravy over biscuits, hash brown, apple slices, oatmeal cookie.
Friday: Sausage and hash brown; macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, cinnamon roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: French toast sticks; crispito.
Tuesday: A+ biscuit; deli sandwich.
Wednesday: Pancake on a stick; ham and scalloped potatoes.
Thursday: Breakfast casserole; sloppy joes.
Friday: Choice of muffin; fish.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, fruit, milk; pizza, corn, mixed berries, milk.
Tuesday: Cereal bar, fruit, milk; deluxe cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, fries, milk.
Wednesday: Breakfast tac-go, fruit, milk; meatball sub, whole grain sun chips, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Fruit and yogurt parfait, milk; calzone, marinara cup, green cups, sidekick fruit slushie, milk.
Friday: Mini french toast, fruit, milk; fish sticks, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; chicken sandwich, curly fries, baked beans, tropical fruit.
Tuesday: Parfaits; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.
Wednesday: Mini cinni; pizza burgers, tater tots, corn, apricots.
Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; quesadilla, chips and salsa, lettuce, pears.
Friday: Cereal/toast; mini pancakes, hash brown patty, yogurt, peaches.