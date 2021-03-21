 Skip to main content
School menus for March 22-26
School menus

School menus for March 22-26

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 22.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, bunny friends, juice, milk.

Tuesday: Pizza crunchers, corn, carrots, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, juice, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, baby carrots, sliced apples, potato chips, milk.

Friday: Pizza sticks, cookie, oven fries, diced pears, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pop tarts; hot dogs.

Tuesday: Apple churro; chicken drumstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; breakfast for lunch (pancakes and sausage).

Thursday: Waffle sticks; chicken nuggets.

Friday: Donut; macaroni and cheese.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnis; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; macaroni and cheese, corn bread, muffin.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, fries.

Thursday: Breakfast crispitos; crispitos, breadsticks.

Friday: Donuts; turkey wraps (tuna available for Lent).

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pop tart; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Mini pancakes; ham patty sandwich, baked beans, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and ham; super nachos, green beans, grapes, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Nutrition bar; sausage gravy over biscuits, hash brown, apple slices, oatmeal cookie.

Friday: Sausage and hash brown; macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, cinnamon roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: French toast sticks; crispito.

Tuesday: A+ biscuit; deli sandwich.

Wednesday: Pancake on a stick; ham and scalloped potatoes.

Thursday: Breakfast casserole; sloppy joes.

Friday: Choice of muffin; fish.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, fruit, milk; pizza, corn, mixed berries, milk.

Tuesday: Cereal bar, fruit, milk; deluxe cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, fries, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast tac-go, fruit, milk; meatball sub, whole grain sun chips, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Fruit and yogurt parfait, milk; calzone, marinara cup, green cups, sidekick fruit slushie, milk.

Friday: Mini french toast, fruit, milk; fish sticks, tri tater, fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; chicken sandwich, curly fries, baked beans, tropical fruit.

Tuesday: Parfaits; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.

Wednesday: Mini cinni; pizza burgers, tater tots, corn, apricots.

Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; quesadilla, chips and salsa, lettuce, pears.

Friday: Cereal/toast; mini pancakes, hash brown patty, yogurt, peaches.

