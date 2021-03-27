 Skip to main content
School menus for March 29-April 2
School menus for March 29-April 2

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 29.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, roll, milk.

Thursday: Pepperoni pizza, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: French toast sticks, sausage, syrup, oven tri taters, peaches, fruit juice box, milk.

Tuesday: Garlic french bread, green beans, carrots, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Fiestada, corn, romaine lettuce, pudding cup, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, cornbread muffin, veggie beans, oven fries, milk.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast on a stick; cheeseburger.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; walking taco.

Wednesday: Egg taco; chicken alfredo.

Thursday: Not available.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Super bagel; pizza, bar/cake.

Tuesday: Eggs; corn dogs, fries.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Easter dinner.

Thursday: Maple tornado; hot ham and cheese, chips.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast bar; chicken patty sandwich, lettuce salad, grapes, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday: Donut; sloppy joe, tater tots, pineapple, Rice Krispie treat.

Wednesday: Mini waffles; walking taco, green beans, grapes, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll; corn dog, baked beans, potato wedge, pineapple, sugar cookie.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Scrambled eggs; macho nacho.

Tuesday: Funnel cake; Italian dunkers.

Wednesday: Combo bar; oriental day.

Thursday: Not available.

Friday: No school.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Cherry frudel; stuffed crust pizza, green beans, fruit cup, milk, chef salad.

Tuesday: Mini bagel and cream cheese; corn dog, fries, fresh fruit, milk, chef salad.

Wednesday: Pancakes; turkey and cheese sub sandwich, applesauce cup, baby carrots and ranch, milk, chef salad.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Biscuits and gravy; beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, apricots.

Tuesday: Banana bread; chili, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Apple frudel; ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, cookie fluff.

Thursday: Cereal/toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, peaches.

Friday: No school.

