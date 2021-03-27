School menus for March 29-April 2

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 29.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, roll, milk.
Thursday: Pepperoni pizza, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: French toast sticks, sausage, syrup, oven tri taters, peaches, fruit juice box, milk.
Tuesday: Garlic french bread, green beans, carrots, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Fiestada, corn, romaine lettuce, pudding cup, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, cornbread muffin, veggie beans, oven fries, milk.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast on a stick; cheeseburger.
Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; walking taco.
Wednesday: Egg taco; chicken alfredo.
Thursday: Not available.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Super bagel; pizza, bar/cake.
Tuesday: Eggs; corn dogs, fries.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Easter dinner.
Thursday: Maple tornado; hot ham and cheese, chips.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast bar; chicken patty sandwich, lettuce salad, grapes, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Donut; sloppy joe, tater tots, pineapple, Rice Krispie treat.
Wednesday: Mini waffles; walking taco, green beans, grapes, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Cinnamon roll; corn dog, baked beans, potato wedge, pineapple, sugar cookie.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Scrambled eggs; macho nacho.
Tuesday: Funnel cake; Italian dunkers.
Wednesday: Combo bar; oriental day.
Thursday: Not available.
Friday: No school.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Cherry frudel; stuffed crust pizza, green beans, fruit cup, milk, chef salad.
Tuesday: Mini bagel and cream cheese; corn dog, fries, fresh fruit, milk, chef salad.
Wednesday: Pancakes; turkey and cheese sub sandwich, applesauce cup, baby carrots and ranch, milk, chef salad.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Biscuits and gravy; beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, apricots.
Tuesday: Banana bread; chili, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Apple frudel; ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, cookie fluff.
Thursday: Cereal/toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, peaches.
Friday: No school.