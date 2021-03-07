School menus for March 8-12

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 8.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Beef fiestada, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Crispito with cheese, tater tots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Corn dog, green beans, berry cup, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, corn, broccoli, diced peaches, cookie, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, peas, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, peas, diced pears, milk.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar and smilie; breaded pork patty.
Tuesday: Mini waffles; popcorn chicken.
Wednesday: Bagel; sloppy joes.
Thursday: Scrambled eggs and toast; orange chicken.
Friday: Cherry struedel; cheese pizza.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini pancakes; cavatina, garlic bread.
Tuesday: Eggs; chicken fajita, breadsticks.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pancake stick; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, triangle potato, peaches, sugar cookie.
Tuesday: Turnover; burrito, lettuce salad, tropical fruit, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday: Mini waffles; taco, corn, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Mini bagels; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit cup, tea roll.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Chef’s choice; breakfast for lunch.
Tuesday: Coffee cake; spaghetti.
Wednesday: Power bites; hamburger or cheeseburger.
Thursday: Cheese omelet; meal in a bowl.
Friday: Choice of bagel; fish.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Chef’s choice, fruit, milk; beef soft taco, homemade black bean and corn salsa, cheery pineapple fruit slushy, milk, crispy chicken bacon ranch.
Tuesday: Blueberry waffles, fruit, milk; mandarin orange chicken, brown rice, broccoli, pineapple, fortune cookie, milk, chef salad.
Wednesday: Cheesy eggs, whole grain toast, fruit, milk; pulled pork sliders on Hawaiian buns, barbecue baked beans, sweet potato fries, milk, chef salad.
Thursday: GoGurt, juice, milk; turkey and cheese croissant, assorted vegetables and ranch, strawberry cup, milk, chef salad.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Waffles; pork patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, peaches.
Tuesday: Cereal/toast; turkey hoagie, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.