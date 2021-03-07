 Skip to main content
School menus for March 8-12
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 8.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Beef fiestada, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Crispito with cheese, tater tots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Corn dog, green beans, berry cup, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, corn, broccoli, diced peaches, cookie, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, peas, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, peas, diced pears, milk.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar and smilie; breaded pork patty.

Tuesday: Mini waffles; popcorn chicken.

Wednesday: Bagel; sloppy joes.

Thursday: Scrambled eggs and toast; orange chicken.

Friday: Cherry struedel; cheese pizza.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini pancakes; cavatina, garlic bread.

Tuesday: Eggs; chicken fajita, breadsticks.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pancake stick; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, triangle potato, peaches, sugar cookie.

Tuesday: Turnover; burrito, lettuce salad, tropical fruit, oatmeal cookie.

Wednesday: Mini waffles; taco, corn, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Mini bagels; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit cup, tea roll.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Chef’s choice; breakfast for lunch.

Tuesday: Coffee cake; spaghetti.

Wednesday: Power bites; hamburger or cheeseburger.

Thursday: Cheese omelet; meal in a bowl.

Friday: Choice of bagel; fish.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Chef’s choice, fruit, milk; beef soft taco, homemade black bean and corn salsa, cheery pineapple fruit slushy, milk, crispy chicken bacon ranch.

Tuesday: Blueberry waffles, fruit, milk; mandarin orange chicken, brown rice, broccoli, pineapple, fortune cookie, milk, chef salad.

Wednesday: Cheesy eggs, whole grain toast, fruit, milk; pulled pork sliders on Hawaiian buns, barbecue baked beans, sweet potato fries, milk, chef salad.

Thursday: GoGurt, juice, milk; turkey and cheese croissant, assorted vegetables and ranch, strawberry cup, milk, chef salad.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Waffles; pork patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, peaches.

Tuesday: Cereal/toast; turkey hoagie, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

