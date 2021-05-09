 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School menus for May 10-14
0 comments
exclusive top story

School menus for May 10-14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of May 10.

Archbishop Bergan

Monday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Crispitos with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont

Monday: Cheese pizza, cheez it, applesauce, green beans, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, tri potato, pears, mixed vegetables, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, roll, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, corn, applesauce, cornbread muffin, milk.

Friday: Hamburger on a bun, potato smiles, apple, sun chips, milk.

Cedar Bluffs

Monday: Chef’s choice.

Tuesday: Chef’s choice.

Wednesday: Chef’s choice.

Thursday: Chef’s choice.

Friday: Chef’s choice.

Logan View

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday: Mini pancakes; cavatina, breadstick.

Tuesday: Eggs; tacos, breadstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries.

Thursday: Pancake on a stick; sub sandwich, chips.

Friday: Donuts; fiestadas, cookie.

North Bend CentralMonday: Egg patty and sausage patty; tacos or fajitas, Spanish rice, lettuce.

Tuesday: Funnel cakes; crispito with cheese sauce, corn.

Wednesday: Pop tarts; chef’s choice.

Thursday: Chef’s choice; hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce salad.

Friday: Omelets; chef’s choice.

Oakland-Craig

Monday: Chef’s choice; chicken fajitas, peppers and onion, seasoned corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Assorted cold cereal, fruit, milk; chicken nuggets, tri tater, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Whole grain donut sticks, fruit, milk; ravioli lasagna, green beans, fruit, garlic bread, milk.

Thursday: Breakfast casserole, juice, milk; macaroni and cheese, cornbread, cucumbers and ranch, fresh banana, milk.

Friday: Chef’s choice; sub sandwiches, baby carrots and ranch, fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder

Monday: Apple/cherry frudels; corn dogs, baked beans, chips, apricots.

Tuesday: Muffins and yogurt; Chinese, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.

Wednesday: Cereal bar; crispito, chips and salsa, lettuce, peaches.

Thursday: Pop tarts; patty day, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, fruit.

Friday: Cereal and toast; hamburgers, chips, baby carrots, ice cream.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News