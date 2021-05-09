School menus for May 10-14

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of May 10.
Archbishop Bergan
Monday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Crispitos with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont
Monday: Cheese pizza, cheez it, applesauce, green beans, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, tri potato, pears, mixed vegetables, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, roll, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, corn, applesauce, cornbread muffin, milk.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun, potato smiles, apple, sun chips, milk.
Cedar Bluffs
Monday: Chef’s choice.
Tuesday: Chef’s choice.
Wednesday: Chef’s choice.
Thursday: Chef’s choice.
Friday: Chef’s choice.
Logan View
Monday: Mini pancakes; cavatina, breadstick.
Tuesday: Eggs; tacos, breadstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries.
Thursday: Pancake on a stick; sub sandwich, chips.
Friday: Donuts; fiestadas, cookie.
North Bend CentralMonday: Egg patty and sausage patty; tacos or fajitas, Spanish rice, lettuce.
Tuesday: Funnel cakes; crispito with cheese sauce, corn.
Wednesday: Pop tarts; chef’s choice.
Thursday: Chef’s choice; hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce salad.
Friday: Omelets; chef’s choice.
Oakland-Craig
Monday: Chef’s choice; chicken fajitas, peppers and onion, seasoned corn, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Assorted cold cereal, fruit, milk; chicken nuggets, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Whole grain donut sticks, fruit, milk; ravioli lasagna, green beans, fruit, garlic bread, milk.
Thursday: Breakfast casserole, juice, milk; macaroni and cheese, cornbread, cucumbers and ranch, fresh banana, milk.
Friday: Chef’s choice; sub sandwiches, baby carrots and ranch, fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder
Monday: Apple/cherry frudels; corn dogs, baked beans, chips, apricots.
Tuesday: Muffins and yogurt; Chinese, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.
Wednesday: Cereal bar; crispito, chips and salsa, lettuce, peaches.
Thursday: Pop tarts; patty day, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, fruit.
Friday: Cereal and toast; hamburgers, chips, baby carrots, ice cream.