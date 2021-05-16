School menus for May 17-21

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of May 17.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Friday: No lunch served – 11 a.m. dismissal.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Deli ham sandwich, vegetable, green beans, diced pears, milk.
Tuesday: Meals will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at each school. Johnson Crossing pick up will be available at the middle school (by the soccer field). This will be three days of meals. High school pick up will be on May 17.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Chicken sandwich.
Tuesday: Deli sub.
Wednesday: Orange chicken.
Thursday: Papa Murphy’s pizza.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; popcorn or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Cook’s choice.
Wednesday: Cook’s choice.
Thursday: Cook’s choice.
Friday: Last day of school – no lunch served.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast bar; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, cookie.
Wednesday: Cook’s choice; nachos, peas, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Cook’s choice.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Long john or donut; cold sandwich, chips, lettuce.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; chef’s choice.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Assorted breakfast sandwiches or cereal, juice, milk; corn dog, potato smiles, sliced pears, milk.
Tuesday: Assorted cereal, juice and fruit, milk; chef’s choice.
Wednesday: Assorted cereal and cereal bars, juice and fruit, milk; chef’s choice.