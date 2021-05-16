 Skip to main content
School menus for May 17-21
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of May 17.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Friday: No lunch served – 11 a.m. dismissal.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Deli ham sandwich, vegetable, green beans, diced pears, milk.

Tuesday: Meals will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at each school. Johnson Crossing pick up will be available at the middle school (by the soccer field). This will be three days of meals. High school pick up will be on May 17.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Chicken sandwich.

Tuesday: Deli sub.

Wednesday: Orange chicken.

Thursday: Papa Murphy’s pizza.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; popcorn or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Cook’s choice.

Wednesday: Cook’s choice.

Thursday: Cook’s choice.

Friday: Last day of school – no lunch served.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast bar; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, cookie.

Wednesday: Cook’s choice; nachos, peas, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Cook’s choice.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Long john or donut; cold sandwich, chips, lettuce.

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; chef’s choice.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Assorted breakfast sandwiches or cereal, juice, milk; corn dog, potato smiles, sliced pears, milk.

Tuesday: Assorted cereal, juice and fruit, milk; chef’s choice.

Wednesday: Assorted cereal and cereal bars, juice and fruit, milk; chef’s choice.

Thursday: Cereal bar, juice box, milk; no lunch served.

