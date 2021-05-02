 Skip to main content
School menus for May 3-7
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of May 3.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Beef fiestada, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Fiestada, carrots, peaches, green beans, Oreo cookies, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, diced pears, potato chips, romaine mix, milk.

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, fruit juice, Rice Krispy treat, milk.

Thursday: Garlic french bread, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit, ice cream sandwich, milk.

Friday: Chicken taquitos, juice box, broccoli, apple, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Chicken drumstick.

Tuesday: Orange chicken.

Wednesday: Crispitos.

Thursday: Chicken noodle casserole.

Friday: Chef’s choice.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Banana bread; cheeseburger macaroni.

Tuesday: Eggs; chicken fajita, breadstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hot ham and cheese, chips.

Thursday: Breakfast crispito; tri taters.

Friday: Donuts; raviolis, breadstick.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: French toast sticks; cheese or pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Egg omelets; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Muffin; walking taco, corn, grapes, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Breakfast pizza; barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches, Rice Krispie treat.

Friday: Pancake stick; burrito, green beans, pineapple, cinnamon roll.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Scrambled eggs and ham, whole wheat toast, fruit, milk; hamburger or cheeseburger, fries, fruit, milk, chef salad.

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy, juice, milk; crispito, broccoli and cheese sauce, curly fries, milk.

Wednesday: Pancakes, juice, milk; grilled cheese, tomato soup, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Assorted whole grain cereal bars, juice, milk; chicken and waffles, peaches, baby carrots, milk.

Friday: Cinnamon roll, juice, milk; chef’s choice.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Waffles and pancakes; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Stuffed bagels; hot dogs, baked beans, chips, peaches.

Wednesday: Assorted danishes; walking taco, refried beans, lettuce, pineapple.

Thursday: Mini cinni; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, pears.

Friday: Cereal and toast; turkey hoagie, baby carrots, chips, oranges.

