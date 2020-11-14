 Skip to main content
School menus for Nov. 16-20
School menus for Nov. 16-20

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov. 16

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken taquito, tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken alfredo, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes and sausage, tri tater, fruit punch, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, carrots, seasoned fries, applesauce cup, milk.

Wednesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, tea roll, green beans, peaches, sugar cookie, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, oven fries, Doritos, mixed fruit cup, milk.

Friday: Cheese pizza, corn, salad mix, cheez it, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast pizza; Salisbury steak.

Tuesday: French toast; walking taco.

Wednesday: Blueberry muffin; chicken fried steak.

Thursday: Scrambled eggs, sausage and toast; spaghetti and meatballs.

Friday: Donuts; grilled chicken sandwich.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Bagel twists; quesadilla, fiesta beans, churro.

Tuesday: Eggs; corn dogs, chips, green beans.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Thanksgiving dinner.

Thursday: Dutch waffle; ravioli bites, garlic bread, broccoli.

Friday: Donuts; pizza, brownie.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Pop tart; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedge, mixed fruit, cookie.

Tuesday: Egg omelet; pork chop patty sandwich, smiley fries, peaches, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Grilled cheese; nachos, green beans, pears, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Mini waffles; sloppy joe, tater tots, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Hash brown and sausage; creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, corn, cranberries, stuffing, tea roll.

North Bend

Central SchoolsMonday: Combo bar; macho nacho.

Tuesday: Pop tarts; Thanksgiving dinner.

Wednesday: Cinnamon rolls; hot dog or polish dog.

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; popcorn chicken.

Friday: Waffle sticks; taco or fajita.

Oakland-Craig

Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Mini french toast, juice, milk; scalloped potatoes and ham, green beans, mixed fruit, whole grain dinner roll, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast wrap, juice, milk; toasted cheese sandwich, homemade tomato soup, applesauce, milk.

Thursday: Assorted cereal, fruit or juice, milk; roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, berried green beans, dessert, milk. No salads today.

Friday: Cheesy eggs, toast, juice, milk; chicken nuggets, fries, peach cup, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast bar chili; cinnamon rolls, fruit cup, apricots.

Tuesday: Apple frudel; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.

Wednesday: Pop Tarts; turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, pumpkin pudding, dinner roll.

Thursday: Waffles; chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans, peaches.

Friday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, tropical fruit.

