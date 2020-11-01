 Skip to main content
School menus for Nov. 2-6
School menus for Nov. 2-6

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov. 2

Archbishop Bergan

Catholic SchoolsMonday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, fruit, cheese stick, milk.

Wednesday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: French dip sandwich, au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.

Friday: Crispito with cheese sauce, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: French toast, sausage, syrup cup, fruit juice, tri potato, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, seasoned fries, pears, graham treat, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Pop Tarts; chicken nuggets.

Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich; hot ham and cheese.

Wednesday: Mini waffles; orange chicken.

Thursday: Stuffed bagel; lasagna and garlic breadstick.

Friday: Breakfast on a stick; breaded pork patty.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Cinnabun; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; crispitos, breadstick, corn.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans.

Thursday: Pancake on a stick; cavatina, garlic bread, broccoli.

Friday: Donuts; fiestada cake.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast bar; burrito, lettuce salad, pineapple, peanut butter sandwich.

Tuesday: Donut; ham patty sandwich, smiley fries, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Muffin; chicken patty sandwich, green beans, peaches.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll; barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans, tater tots, apple slices.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Cherry turnovers; pork patty, mashed potatoes, peas, mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Bagel with cream cheese; chicken taco, refried beans, lettuce, pineapple.

Thursday: Pancake on a stick; barbecue ribs, chips, baked beans, pears.

Friday: Cereal/toast; corn dog, chips, baby carrots, peaches.

