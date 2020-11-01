School menus for Nov. 2-6

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov. 2
Archbishop Bergan
Catholic SchoolsMonday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, fruit, cheese stick, milk.
Wednesday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: French dip sandwich, au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Friday: Crispito with cheese sauce, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: French toast, sausage, syrup cup, fruit juice, tri potato, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, seasoned fries, pears, graham treat, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Pop Tarts; chicken nuggets.
Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich; hot ham and cheese.
Wednesday: Mini waffles; orange chicken.
Thursday: Stuffed bagel; lasagna and garlic breadstick.
Friday: Breakfast on a stick; breaded pork patty.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Cinnabun; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; crispitos, breadstick, corn.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans.
Thursday: Pancake on a stick; cavatina, garlic bread, broccoli.
Friday: Donuts; fiestada cake.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast bar; burrito, lettuce salad, pineapple, peanut butter sandwich.
Tuesday: Donut; ham patty sandwich, smiley fries, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Muffin; chicken patty sandwich, green beans, peaches.
Thursday: Cinnamon roll; barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans, tater tots, apple slices.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: No school.
Tuesday: Cherry turnovers; pork patty, mashed potatoes, peas, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Bagel with cream cheese; chicken taco, refried beans, lettuce, pineapple.
Thursday: Pancake on a stick; barbecue ribs, chips, baked beans, pears.
Friday: Cereal/toast; corn dog, chips, baby carrots, peaches.
