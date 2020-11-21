School menus for Nov. 23-27

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov. 23
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken nuggets, au gratin potatoes, peaches, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, potato chips, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Cheese pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, peaches, milk.
Tuesday: Toasted cheese sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, pears, milk.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Combo bar; popcorn chicken.
Tuesday: Cereal bar; corn dog.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: French toast; hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; sub sandwich, chips.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast bar; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; walking taco, corn, mandarin oranges, peanut butter sandwich.
Wednesday: Muffin; meatball sub, sun chips, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Breakfast bites; deli ham or turkey.
Tuesday: A+ biscuit; oriental dinner.
Wednesday: Choice of muffins; hamburger or cheeseburger.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Cherry frudel, juice, milk; chicken tenders, loaded cheesy mashed potatoes, mixed fruit cup, milk, chef salad.
Tuesday: Chef’s choice, juice, milk; chicken fajitas, sweet rice, corn, milk, chef salad.
Wednesday: Cocoa Puffs cereal bar, juice, milk; pancakes, sausage links, yogurt cup, strawberries and blueberries, milk, salad.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Combo bar; beef patty, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches.
Tuesday: Cereal/toast; quesadilla, rice, lettuce, oranges.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
