School menus for Nov. 23-27
School menus for Nov. 23-27

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov. 23

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken nuggets, au gratin potatoes, peaches, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, potato chips, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Cheese pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, peaches, milk.

Tuesday: Toasted cheese sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, pears, milk.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Combo bar; popcorn chicken.

Tuesday: Cereal bar; corn dog.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: French toast; hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; sub sandwich, chips.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast bar; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; walking taco, corn, mandarin oranges, peanut butter sandwich.

Wednesday: Muffin; meatball sub, sun chips, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Breakfast bites; deli ham or turkey.

Tuesday: A+ biscuit; oriental dinner.

Wednesday: Choice of muffins; hamburger or cheeseburger.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Cherry frudel, juice, milk; chicken tenders, loaded cheesy mashed potatoes, mixed fruit cup, milk, chef salad.

Tuesday: Chef’s choice, juice, milk; chicken fajitas, sweet rice, corn, milk, chef salad.

Wednesday: Cocoa Puffs cereal bar, juice, milk; pancakes, sausage links, yogurt cup, strawberries and blueberries, milk, salad.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Combo bar; beef patty, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches.

Tuesday: Cereal/toast; quesadilla, rice, lettuce, oranges.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

