School menus for Nov. 30-Dec. 4

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov. 30
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Tater tots with taco meat and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrots, fruit cups, treat, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Crispito with cheese sauce, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, Rice Krispy treat, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, smile fries, mixed fruit, ice cream sandwich, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, green beans, roll, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, juice, corn, potato chips, milk.
Friday: Fiestada, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, diced pears, milk.
Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Salisbury steak or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, warm apples, milk.
Tuesday: Mini pancakes or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sausage link, tater tots, strawberries, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken and noodles or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, peas, pineapple, milk.
Thursday: Beef taco salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, corn, pears, milk.
Friday: Hoagie sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, applesauce, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Waffle sticks; calzones.
Tuesday: Pancakes; grilled cheese and tomato soup.
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; teriyaki chicken bites.
Thursday: Blueberry muffin; barbecue rib.
Friday: Bagel bites; hamburger.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Mini cinnis; shrimp poppers, mashed potatoes.
Tuesday: Eggs; crispitos, breadsticks, fiesta beans.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Mexi Raider burger, chips.
Thursday: Pancake on a stick; hot dogs, pretzel cracker.
Friday: Donuts; fiestadas.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Pancake stick; calzone, lettuce salad, applesauce, breadstick.
Tuesday: Long John; hamburger, french fries, peaches, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; spaghetti, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Thursday: French toast sticks; burrito, corn, apple slices, cinnamon roll.
Friday: Bagel; biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown, orange slices, oatmeal cookie.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast pizza, apple juice, milk; pizza, seasoned peas, mixed fruit, milk, chef salad.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy, juice, milk; mac-n-wing bowl, green beans, sliced pears, milk, chicken bacon ranch salad.
Wednesday: Egg and cheese biscuit sandwich, juice, milk; homemade chili and cinnamon rolls, peaches, milk, chicken bacon ranch salad.
Thursday: Chef’s choice, juice, milk; crispito, broccoli and cheese sauce, curly fries, milk, chicken bacon ranch salad.
Friday: Apple cinnamon oatmeal, peach cup, milk; pulled pork on a bun, assorted chips, applesauce cup, baby carrots and ranch, milk, chicken bacon ranch salad.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Biscuits and gravy; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, tropical fruit.
Tuesday: Cherry frudel; lasagna rolls, California vegetables, garlic bread, peaches.
Wednesday: Pancakes; hamburgers, french fries, baked beans, apricots.
Thursday: Breakfast bar; crispito, chips and salsa, lettuce, pineapple.
Friday: Cereal/toast; macaroni and cheese, tater tots, dinner roll, mixed fruit.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!